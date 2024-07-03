Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is the biggest smartwatch bargain right now

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

While there are plenty of great smartwatch options to choose from right now, you won’t find better value than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Aside from being packed full of features, Samsung’s latest smartwatch has taken a huge dive in price, making it even cheaper than the budget Apple Watch SE and putting it more in line with the price of certain Fitbit devices.

The reduction in question is a massive 40% drop on the original asking price, letting you get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for just £174 on Amazon. Given that the Galaxy Watch 6’s closest competitor, the Pixel Watch 2, costs £349, you’re far better off going with Samsung’s offering.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 was already a great wearable, but now that it’s cheaper than both the Pixel Watch 2 and the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE, it’s the go-to pick out of all of them,

With the difference in price between those two flagship Wear OS devices, you’d be saving enough money that could instead go towards a pair of earbuds to pair with the Galaxy Watch, getting you even more bang for your buck.

While I am a self-professed iPhone user, it is Samsung’s Galaxy Watch range that draws me back on occasion, and if you’re an Android user then it’s a no-brainer. The Galaxy Watch 6 is sleek, incredibly stylish and, thanks to a larger screen, Samsung’s watch faces have never looked better.

Where the Galaxy Watch 6 really comes into its own however is in fitness tracking. Similar to the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Watch has no shortage of workouts that can be tracked with all of the major activities covered, but what sets it apart is the BioActive Sensor that can conduct a body-wide scan for a detailed look at your overall bill of health.

This is all before mentioning that the Watch 6 has been updated to feature Google’s latest version of Wear OS (Wear OS 4), so you can enjoy the best version of wearable apps like Google Maps and Google Translate, all from your wrist. It’s also worth mentioning that unlike the Apple Watch, Wear OS does have a dedicated app for WhatsApp, making it even easier to message a loved one while you’re on the move.

For all that the Galaxy Watch 6 packs and at a price that comes in much lower than the Pixel Watch 2, this is undeniably the biggest smartwatch bargain you can find right now.

