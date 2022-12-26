 large image

The Galaxy Watch 5 just got the discount we’ve been waiting for

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 remains a Wear OS flag bearer and there’s a sweet discount available if you’ve been waiting for the Boxing Day sales.

Amazon is selling the Galaxy Watch 5 for just £219, which is £50 off the regular price of £269 and 19% off overall.

The Galaxy Watch 5 deal we’ve been waiting for!

You can save £50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at Amazon right now in the Boxing Day sales

  • Amazon
  • Was £269
  • Now £219
Save £50

The deal is for the 40mm model, which comes with Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone. You can also grab it in grey, gold and silver too.

Samsung is also offering a £75 Adidas voucher with this purchase, which you can redeem after the fact. Can’t say fairer than that.

The Galaxy Watch 5 received a 4-star review from Trusted Reviews during the summer. We praised it for being the best example of Wear OS 3, the new and improved sleep tracking, the good battery life and the accurate heart rate monitor.

It’s not the biggest upgrade over 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4, but if you’re on the lookout for a new Wear OS watch to replace an ancient one, there are arguably no better options. Our reviewers prefer it to Google’s long-awaited, but ultimately disappointing Pixel Watch, for example.

“You won’t find a better wearable for the Android crowd than the Galaxy Watch 5,” our reviewer concluded in August and we’ve seen nothing to change that view in the last few months.

You’ll get 48 hours of wear from a single charge and can go from 0-50% in around 30 minutes on charge. It’s got GPS, and has a range of excellent workout tracking modes and some enhanced sleep tracking. You’ll also benefit from the Wear OS interface.

