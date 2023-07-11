Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

The Galaxy Watch 5 has plumetted in the Prime Day sale

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The current generation of the Samsung Galaxy Watch is now available for a shockingly low price on Prime Day.

If Amazon US shoppers act fast, they can get the Galaxy Watch 5 for just $151.05. That’s 46% off the previous asking price of $279.99. And borderline insanity for arguably the best Wear OS watch currently on the market.

To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If this offer isn’t for you, you’ll find the best current deals in our Prime Day Live Blog.

Amazon Prime Day has a treat for smartwatch-seeking US shoppers with a near half-price offer on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. It’s now just $151.05!

The best deal is on the 40mm model in gray with a matching strap. It’s got Bluetooth for connecting with your companion device – probably (but not necessarily) a Galaxy smartphone. There are deals on other colours too, so be sure to scan through the other options. However, you won’t find better than $151.05. There’s also one-day delivery and free returns.

The device has solid battery life (especially when measured against its Wear OS compatriots) and we were able to get through a couple of days without needing to replenish the device – even with GPS enabled and workouts tracked along the way. Our reviewer appreciated the accurate heart rate monitor and much improved sleep tracking. It also brought a much-needed Sapphire crystal display to enhance the durability.

Indeed, we loved this watch so much, our reviewer called it an “incredible watch when weighed against the competition.” The only caveat is the Galaxy Watch 6 will be along within a month or so (it’s being unveiled on July 26, in fact) so you may want to wait to see it before committing. However, you will be paying double for that watch – almost assuredly.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Galaxy Watch 5 remains an excellent smartwatch run on terrific software, with a stylish build and a solid battery life for a premium wearable. If you’re coming up from an old Wear OS 2 watch then it’s easily a worthy upgrade, but if you picked up last year’s Galaxy Watch 4 then I see absolutely no reason that you should trade it in. My advice to you would be to hold off until the Galaxy Watch 6 arrives – or, at the very least, wait just a few more months to see what Google ends up offering with its first mainline wearable.”

