The Galaxy Watch 5 has fallen back to its lowest price ever

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung is selling its latest and greatest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5, at its lowest price ever.

We’ve seen the Galaxy Watch 5 selling for as low as £219 before, as it is right now on Amazon, but it’s never been lower than that. At this price, you’re looking at a meaty 19% saving on the usual price of £269.

This saving applies to the smaller 40mm Bluetooth model, and only for three of the five colours: Graphite, Pink Gold, and Purple.

With that said, Amazon is offering a similar 17% saving on the larger 44mm model, and a 15 to 16% saving on the 4G LTE models. You’ve got plenty of options, then.

Whichever combination you opt for, the Galaxy Watch 5 is arguably the best smartwatch available to Android users. Yes, even better than Google’s own Pixel Watch.

We gave the Galaxy Watch 5 a glowing 4-star review at the time, calling it “an incredible wearable when weighed up against its competitors”. The main reason we didn’t score it higher was because it was very similar indeed to the Galaxy Watch 4 before it, which could obviously be had for a lower price.

Now that the Galaxy Watch 5 is available at this price, however, that’s way less of an issue. You’e getting a stylish smartwatch with the brilliantly revamped Wear OS 3, new and improved sleep tracking, solid battery life, and accurate heart rate monitoring.

“You won’t find a better wearable for the Android crowd than the Galaxy Watch 5,” we concluded.

