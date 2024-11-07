The Galaxy S24’s early Black Friday price cut just made a great phone even better

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has been given an early Black Friday price cut, which makes what was already a great phone even better.

Fonehouse is offering the Galaxy S24 on a Three contract with 300GB of monthly data for just £32 a month, with no up front cost.

Get the Galaxy S24 with 300GB data for £32 a month Fonehouse is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 on a contract with 300GB of data for £32 a month and no up front fee. Fonehouse

300GB of data

£32 a month, no up front fee View Deal

That’s a great deals, and it’s one that comes with an extra layer of insurance. Fonehouse is making a Black Friday Price Promise that means if you find the same deal cheaper over the Black Friday month, the website will refund the difference.

We’ll be bringing you all the Galaxy S24 deals this Black Friday, but this is as safe a bet as you’re likely to find.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S24 itself, it remains one of the best compact flagship phones on the market. Our site editor Max Parker handled the review, and awarded the Galaxy S24 a very strong score of 4 out of 5.

At the time of its launch, max called the Galaxy S24 “The best small Android phone”, praising its compact dimensions, strong screen, and excellent performance.

He also praised the Galaxy S24’s clever AI features. “We’re talking Pixel levels of AI skills, rather than some of the other Android devices in 2024 that merely feel like they are touching the surface,” Max explained.

Galaxy AI has been built into the Notes app, allowing it to transcribe meetings. It can even pick out the difference between speakers. The app will then take that transcription and slice it up into properly formatted bullet point notes.

You also get generative AI photo editing skills, which let you erase unwanted background elements and the like.

Throw in decent endurance for a smaller phone, as well as wireless charging support, and you have yourself a very accomplished smartphone package.