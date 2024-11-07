Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S24’s early Black Friday price cut just made a great phone even better

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has been given an early Black Friday price cut, which makes what was already a great phone even better.

Fonehouse is offering the Galaxy S24 on a Three contract with 300GB of monthly data for just £32 a month, with no up front cost.

Get the Galaxy S24 with 300GB data for £32 a month

Get the Galaxy S24 with 300GB data for £32 a month

Fonehouse is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 on a contract with 300GB of data for £32 a month and no up front fee.

  • Fonehouse
  • 300GB of data
  • £32 a month, no up front fee
View Deal

That’s a great deals, and it’s one that comes with an extra layer of insurance. Fonehouse is making a Black Friday Price Promise that means if you find the same deal cheaper over the Black Friday month, the website will refund the difference.

We’ll be bringing you all the Galaxy S24 deals this Black Friday, but this is as safe a bet as you’re likely to find.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S24 itself, it remains one of the best compact flagship phones on the market. Our site editor Max Parker handled the review, and awarded the Galaxy S24 a very strong score of 4 out of 5.

At the time of its launch, max called the Galaxy S24 “The best small Android phone”, praising its compact dimensions, strong screen, and excellent performance.

He also praised the Galaxy S24’s clever AI features. “We’re talking Pixel levels of AI skills, rather than some of the other Android devices in 2024 that merely feel like they are touching the surface,” Max explained.

Galaxy AI has been built into the Notes app, allowing it to transcribe meetings. It can even pick out the difference between speakers. The app will then take that transcription and slice it up into properly formatted bullet point notes.

You also get generative AI photo editing skills, which let you erase unwanted background elements and the like.

Throw in decent endurance for a smaller phone, as well as wireless charging support, and you have yourself a very accomplished smartphone package.

You might like…

PS5 Pro is now on sale – here’s where you can buy it at the best price

PS5 Pro is now on sale – here’s where you can buy it at the best price

Thomas Deehan 16 mins ago
Quick, Super Mario Wonder is going cheap on Amazon right now

Quick, Super Mario Wonder is going cheap on Amazon right now

Jon Mundy 41 mins ago
Sky Stream’s Black Friday deal is here, and it’s a big one

Sky Stream’s Black Friday deal is here, and it’s a big one

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
This Tefal dual drawer air fryer is now half as cheap as a Ninja one

This Tefal dual drawer air fryer is now half as cheap as a Ninja one

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Dyson’s second go at headphones get the Black Friday treatment

Dyson’s second go at headphones get the Black Friday treatment

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
This massive Samsung OLED gaming monitor is finally at a bargain price

This massive Samsung OLED gaming monitor is finally at a bargain price

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words