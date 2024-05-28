Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut you’ve been waiting for is here

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to reach a more affordable price then you should seriously consider this offer from Amazon.

Save £300 and get a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra handset for just £949 in this limited time deal on Amazon – marking the lowest price we’ve seen the phone go for since its launch back in January. 

The S24 Ultra is a true powerhouse of a smartphone that boasts an impressive camera set up, long-lasting battery life, speedy performance and is infused with Samsung’s genuinely useful Galaxy AI. 

Galaxy AI is an all-encompassing term for the AI-powered features found in Samsung’s flagship smartphone series. It essentially acts as your own personal assistant and helps you perform tasks such as live translation which allows you to seamlessly converse in real time with someone speaking another language.

There’s also Circle to Search, a feature that lets you learn more about something you’ve seen on your phone, simply by drawing a circle around it. This will then bring up search results based on the highlighted item.

Galaxy AI even supports budding photographers with its generative photo editing features. You can resize, reposition and even entirely remove unwanted objects from your photos as the AI will accurately fill any space left behind.

AI support aside, the S24 Ultra’s camera setup itself is impressively capable thanks to its 200MP main sensor which Mobile Editor Lewis Painter said is able to capture a “stunning shot with little effort”. This sensor is accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide and two telephoto lenses that supports up to 100x digital zoom. 

Overall we awarded the S24 Ulta a near-perfect 4.5-stars, with Lewis Painter concluding: “The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a phone that seems to do it all, with a high-end display, versatile cameras, excellent battery life and unique GenAI capabilities.”

If you’ve been keen to try out the capabilities of the S24 Ultra but have been put off by the eye-wateringly high cost then now is the time to buy, especially as this £300 saving puts the S24 Ultra in line with other premium flagship handsets such as the Pixel 8 Pro.

