The Galaxy S24 Plus just became an affordable upgrade

Been eyeing up Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone lineup but have been put off by high prices? You can now snap up the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with an affordable monthly contract thanks to Mobile Phones Direct.

Powered by Three Mobile, you can get a 256GB Galaxy S24 Plus with 300GB of data for just £29 upfront and £32 a month on a 24-month contract.

For just an extra £1 at the checkout you can upgrade to unlimited data, although we think the 300GB should be more than enough.

At 6.7-inches, the Galaxy S24 Plus offers more screen real estate than the standard S24. Not only that but the 6.7-inch screen is fitted with Quad High Definition (QHD) which is the highest screen resolution on a Galaxy device, alongside the S24 Ultra.

Despite being larger, its Armor Aluminum frame is lighter than stainless steel but still strong enough to protect from bumps and scratches. In addition, the S24 Plus boasts a useful IP68 rating which means it’s safe from dust, and it’s water-resistant too.

One of the biggest upgrades with the Plus and the S24 series lineup as a whole is the inclusion of Galaxy AI, which is an all-encompassing term for the phone’s AI-powered features. Acting as your own personal assistant, Galaxy AI includes tools such as live translation for seamlessly conversing in real time with someone speaking another language.

We gave the S24 Plus a four-star rating with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluding that the handset “remains a solid all-rounder with a premium design, great screen, and powerful processor alongside new elements like Galaxy AI and an extended software promise.”

If you’re looking for a recently launched Android smartphone that boasts flagship features and promises up to seven years of software upgrades, all on a generous and budget-friendly monthly contract, then this S24 Plus offer is well worth snapping up.