Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S24 Plus just became an affordable upgrade

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Been eyeing up Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone lineup but have been put off by high prices? You can now snap up the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with an affordable monthly contract thanks to Mobile Phones Direct. 

Powered by Three Mobile, you can get a 256GB Galaxy S24 Plus with 300GB of data for just £29 upfront and £32 a month on a 24-month contract. 

For just an extra £1 at the checkout you can upgrade to unlimited data, although we think the 300GB should be more than enough. 

You can now get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus on a generous contract

You can now get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus on a generous contract

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for just £29 upfront and 32 a month with this contract from Mobile Phones Direct. Powered by Three Mobile, the 24-month contract includes 300GB of data and unlimited texts and calls.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • £29 upfront
  • £32/month
View Deal

At 6.7-inches, the Galaxy S24 Plus offers more screen real estate than the standard S24. Not only that but the 6.7-inch screen is fitted with Quad High Definition (QHD) which is the highest screen resolution on a Galaxy device, alongside the S24 Ultra.

Despite being larger, its Armor Aluminum frame is lighter than stainless steel but still strong enough to protect from bumps and scratches. In addition, the S24 Plus boasts a useful IP68 rating which means it’s safe from dust, and it’s water-resistant too.

One of the biggest upgrades with the Plus and the S24 series lineup as a whole is the inclusion of Galaxy AI, which is an all-encompassing term for the phone’s AI-powered features. Acting as your own personal assistant, Galaxy AI includes tools such as live translation for seamlessly conversing in real time with someone speaking another language. 

We gave the S24 Plus a four-star rating with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter concluding that the handset “remains a solid all-rounder with a premium design, great screen, and powerful processor alongside new elements like Galaxy AI and an extended software promise.”

If you’re looking for a recently launched Android smartphone that boasts flagship features and promises up to seven years of software upgrades, all on a generous and budget-friendly monthly contract, then this S24 Plus offer is well worth snapping up.

You might like…

Best Sky Deals for June 2024: Watch House of the Dragon, Euro 2024 and more

Best Sky Deals for June 2024: Watch House of the Dragon, Euro 2024 and more

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
iPhone 14 Plus now costs the same as a mid-range phone

iPhone 14 Plus now costs the same as a mid-range phone

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Apple Watch SE 2 is at a bargain price ahead of WWDC

Apple Watch SE 2 is at a bargain price ahead of WWDC

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Best Air Fryer Deals for June 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Best Air Fryer Deals for June 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Huawei’s nicest looking smartwatch is now super affordable

Huawei’s nicest looking smartwatch is now super affordable

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
We can’t resist this tempting Sonos Sub price drop

We can’t resist this tempting Sonos Sub price drop

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words