Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra should not be this cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking for a top notch phone on an excellent contract for a cheap monthly price, this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal continues to be your best bet.

The deal gets you the Galaxy S23 Ultra on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with unlimited data for just £39.99 a month, with an up front payment of £79. That’s crazy-cheap.

Let’s break things down to illustrate why this is such a bargain. The total cost of this deal is £1,038.76, spread out over two years. The Galaxy S23 Ultra by itself would set you back £1,249 if you were to buy it outright.

Galaxy S23 Ultra with Unlimited Data

Galaxy S23 Ultra with Unlimited Data

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now so cheap that wouldn’t make sense to opt for any other phone while it’s still going for this price.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £79 upfront
  • Only £39.99/month
View Deal

Factor in that unlimited contract, and really, you should be paying more than the RRP of the phone, not significantly less.

At this point, it’s worth reiterating just how good the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is. We scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, and we still rate it as the best flagship Android phone that money can buy. Samsung won’t be replacing the phone until the early months of next year either, so it’s still very much the latest and greatest model.

Our reviewer described it as “a smartphone that does it all”, with a big and beautiful AMOLED display, top notch performance, a stylish design, and one of the best camera systems in the business. Its dedicated 10x telephoto camera, in particular, makes the Galaxy S23 Ultra the best phone for zoomed-in shots.

Add to all this Samsung’s peerless S Pen stylus, which is integrated into the body of the phone itself, and you have a flagship phone that’s practically compromise-free.

In fact, just about the only lingering downer for us was how unaffordable the phone was. This cheap Galaxy S23 Ultra contract deal puts paid to that one for a load more people.

You might like…

This is the best time to pick up the AirPods Pro 2

This is the best time to pick up the AirPods Pro 2

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
This high-specced Asus ROG gaming laptop has plummeted in price

This high-specced Asus ROG gaming laptop has plummeted in price

Gemma Ryles 24 hours ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.