The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now much cheaper than the Pixel 9

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone to a premium Android handset but don’t want to fork out tons of cash, then Giffgaff has just the deal for you. 

You can get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £699, making it a whopping £100 cheaper than what the Pixel 9 is currently going for.

Get a refurbished Galaxy S23 Ultra for a bargain from Giffgaff

Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £699. Giffgaff explains its ‘like new’ handsets have no visible scratches or bumps and are in 100% working condition.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • £699
View Deal

Giffgaff explains that its ‘like new’ refurbished phones have no visible scratches on the screen or body, are tested to ensure that they are in 100% working condition and include a 24-month warranty for extra peace of mind. 

New Giffgaff customers will need to add a £10 SIM to their order, however it’s worth noting that this is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t incur any future costs.

Although not part of the latest Samsung’s S-series, the Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a solid smartphone that boasts tons of premium features. In fact, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter stated that “even with the release of the newer S24 Ultra, the S23 Ultra still sets a benchmark for Android phones in 2024.”

At 6.8-inches, the S23 Ultra’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is perfect for anything from streaming content on your commute, to multitasking between apps and immersive gaming, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate. 

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset that although isn’t as fast as newer Gen 3 for Galaxy, found in its successor, “users are unlikely to notice a difference in most real-world tasks.” 

Its camera setup remains the star of the S23 Ultra, as it includes a massive 200MP main lens that’s capable of capturing some of the best images from a smartphone, even in low-light conditions. This lens is so good that Samsung retained it in the S24 Ultra, which means you won’t be missing out on a better camera by opting for the S23 Ultra instead. 

Overall we gave the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Lewis concluding “if you want the core experience and don’t want to fork out for the latest model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra serves as a tempting, capable alternative.”

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Trusted Reviews Logo

