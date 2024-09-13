Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now cheaper than the base iPhone 16

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Ahead of the upcoming Apple launch, you can get the high-specced Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra handset for £100 less than the base iPhone 16 model.

Get last year’s top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as a certified refurbished handset in “like new” condition from Giffgaff for just £699. Considering all of the S23 Ultra’s features that aren’t found on the iPhone 16 (more cameras, 120Hz refresh rate, etc.), the former now presents a far more tempting buy.

Get last year’s premium Galaxy S23 Ultra handset at an affordable price

Get last year’s premium Galaxy S23 Ultra handset at an affordable price

You can get a certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in “like new” condition for just £699 from Giffgaff. Considering the upcoming base iPhone 16 starts at £799, this is a deal not to be missed.

  • Giffgaff
  • £699
  • “Like new” condition
View Deal

Giffgaff explains its “like new” refurbished handsets have no visible scratches on its screen or body, plus all of its handsets are cleaned and tested to ensure 100% working condition.

In order to take advantage of this Giffgaff deal, you will need to order the handset with a minimum £10 SIM. This can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Giffgaff contract and incur any future charges. 

Running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, you can expect speedy performance for everything from multitasking across apps to playing triple-A mobile games. Although it isn’t technically as fast as the newer S24 Ultra, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter assures that “you’re unlikely to notice a difference in most real-world tasks”.

Performance aside, one of the main reasons to opt for the S23 Ultra is its impressive photography abilities. With a stunning 500MP main lens supported by ultrawide, periscope and telephoto lenses, Lewis found “it’s almost effortless to capture images that look simply stunning […] regardless of the environment you’re in.”

Overall we gave the S23 Ultra a 4.5-star with Lewis concluding: “the release of the newer S24 Ultra doesn’t detract from the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a strong all-rounder”.

He elaborates that the handset boasts “a stellar display, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and very good camera performance.”

At just £699 for a “like new” handset, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an ideal handset for anyone who needs a reliable, capable and powerful smartphone but wants a bargain in the process.

You might like…

GoPro Hero 11 Mini is now a bargain camera for vloggers

GoPro Hero 11 Mini is now a bargain camera for vloggers

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Quick, the Sonos Beam 2 is going cheap again

Quick, the Sonos Beam 2 is going cheap again

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Skip the iPhone 16 Pro, this 15 Pro deal is the one to go for

Skip the iPhone 16 Pro, this 15 Pro deal is the one to go for

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
This high-end mattress now has an affordable price tag

This high-end mattress now has an affordable price tag

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The Sonos Roam 2’s price has already tanked

The Sonos Roam 2’s price has already tanked

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Disney Plus’ epic £1.99 offer is back for a limited time

Disney Plus’ epic £1.99 offer is back for a limited time

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words