The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now cheaper than the base iPhone 16

Ahead of the upcoming Apple launch, you can get the high-specced Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra handset for £100 less than the base iPhone 16 model.

Get last year’s top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as a certified refurbished handset in “like new” condition from Giffgaff for just £699. Considering all of the S23 Ultra’s features that aren’t found on the iPhone 16 (more cameras, 120Hz refresh rate, etc.), the former now presents a far more tempting buy.

Giffgaff explains its “like new” refurbished handsets have no visible scratches on its screen or body, plus all of its handsets are cleaned and tested to ensure 100% working condition.

In order to take advantage of this Giffgaff deal, you will need to order the handset with a minimum £10 SIM. This can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Giffgaff contract and incur any future charges.

Running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, you can expect speedy performance for everything from multitasking across apps to playing triple-A mobile games. Although it isn’t technically as fast as the newer S24 Ultra, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter assures that “you’re unlikely to notice a difference in most real-world tasks”.

Performance aside, one of the main reasons to opt for the S23 Ultra is its impressive photography abilities. With a stunning 500MP main lens supported by ultrawide, periscope and telephoto lenses, Lewis found “it’s almost effortless to capture images that look simply stunning […] regardless of the environment you’re in.”

Overall we gave the S23 Ultra a 4.5-star with Lewis concluding: “the release of the newer S24 Ultra doesn’t detract from the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a strong all-rounder”.

He elaborates that the handset boasts “a stellar display, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and very good camera performance.”

At just £699 for a “like new” handset, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an ideal handset for anyone who needs a reliable, capable and powerful smartphone but wants a bargain in the process.