Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S23 might be the biggest steal of Prime Big Deal Days

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days offers a plethora of deals on a range of products, exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Think of it like an early, more exclusive, Black Friday ahead of the big day next month, with some real bargains to be had.

Case and point; you can pick up the 2023 flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 for just £449 as part of the sale, offering a whopping £250 off its RRP and an additional £150 off compared to the price that non-subscribers can access. 

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for just £449

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for just £449

Samsung’s 2023 flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23, is down to a record low at Amazon at just £449, complete with an extended three-year warranty.

  • Amazon
  • £250 off
  • £449
View Deal

That’s a phenomenal price for a flagship that’s just a year old, combined with 128GB of storage and an extended three-year warranty to further sweeten the deal.  

As mentioned, the deal is exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers, but what about those without an active subscription? You can always sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial and access these exclusive deals for the next few days – just remember to cancel before the trial runs out! 

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy S23 a respectable 4.5 stars when we reviewed it in 2023, praising its pocket-friendly design with its compact 6.1-inch screen that made the phone a pleasure to use one-handed, something you can’t say about many smartphones on the market at the moment. 

Person holding Samsung Galaxy S23 showing home screen.
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We also found its cameras to be fairly capable, and we were impressed with the phone’s all-day battery life, a huge improvement on previous small-screen Samsung phones. 

Sure, you do miss out on small features like a slightly larger 6.2-inch screen, certain Galaxy AI smarts and LTPO display tech by not opting for the newer Samsung Galaxy S24, but at £799, you’re paying quite a bit more for features that won’t necessarily impact your day-to-day experience all that much.  

If you are tempted, you’d better act fast; while the Prime Big Deal Days event goes on until 23:59 on 9 October 2024, the deals are only available while stock lasts – and at such a cheap price, we can’t see the Galaxy S23 deal hanging around for too long.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have a deal worth yelling about

Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have a deal worth yelling about

Jessica Gorringe 12 mins ago
These AirPods Max competitors are now much cheaper

These AirPods Max competitors are now much cheaper

Kob Monney 54 mins ago
This Prime-exclusive deal lets you stock up on Philips Hue

This Prime-exclusive deal lets you stock up on Philips Hue

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Shark’s Amazon Prime vacuum offer destroys Dyson on value

Shark’s Amazon Prime vacuum offer destroys Dyson on value

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Amazon’s best smart home bundle just made a comeback

Amazon’s best smart home bundle just made a comeback

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
High-end gaming laptops don’t get much cheaper than this

High-end gaming laptops don’t get much cheaper than this

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words