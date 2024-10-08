The Galaxy S23 might be the biggest steal of Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days offers a plethora of deals on a range of products, exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Think of it like an early, more exclusive, Black Friday ahead of the big day next month, with some real bargains to be had.

Case and point; you can pick up the 2023 flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 for just £449 as part of the sale, offering a whopping £250 off its RRP and an additional £150 off compared to the price that non-subscribers can access.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for just £449 Samsung’s 2023 flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23, is down to a record low at Amazon at just £449, complete with an extended three-year warranty. Amazon

£250 off

£449 View Deal

That’s a phenomenal price for a flagship that’s just a year old, combined with 128GB of storage and an extended three-year warranty to further sweeten the deal.

As mentioned, the deal is exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers, but what about those without an active subscription? You can always sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial and access these exclusive deals for the next few days – just remember to cancel before the trial runs out!

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy S23 a respectable 4.5 stars when we reviewed it in 2023, praising its pocket-friendly design with its compact 6.1-inch screen that made the phone a pleasure to use one-handed, something you can’t say about many smartphones on the market at the moment.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We also found its cameras to be fairly capable, and we were impressed with the phone’s all-day battery life, a huge improvement on previous small-screen Samsung phones.

Sure, you do miss out on small features like a slightly larger 6.2-inch screen, certain Galaxy AI smarts and LTPO display tech by not opting for the newer Samsung Galaxy S24, but at £799, you’re paying quite a bit more for features that won’t necessarily impact your day-to-day experience all that much.

If you are tempted, you’d better act fast; while the Prime Big Deal Days event goes on until 23:59 on 9 October 2024, the deals are only available while stock lasts – and at such a cheap price, we can’t see the Galaxy S23 deal hanging around for too long.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: