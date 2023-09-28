The Galaxy S23 just keeps falling in price

This is the time of year where true bargains can be found on Samsung’s brilliant flagship phones, and boy have we got a cut price Galaxy S23 contract deal for you.

Click on that deal link below and you’ll be able to sign up for a Galaxy S23 on a 24 month iD Mobile contract, with 50GB of monthly data, for just £26.99. You won’t even need to pay anything up front.

Get the Galaxy S23 with 50GB data for £26.99 a year with no up front fee Mobiles.co.uk is offering the Galaxy S23 with 50GB of monthly data for just £26.99 a month, with no up front fee. Mobiles.co.uk

50GB data

£26.99 a month, no up front fee View Deal

Bear in mind that the Galaxy S23 is, to all intents and purposes, the Android equivalent to the iPhone 15 (though the Pixel 7 might have something to say about that). Suffice to say, you won’t be picking up one of Apple’s new smartphones anywhere near as cheap as this.

It’s easy to forget in the constant churn of new phone releases, but the Galaxy S23 really is one of our favourite phones of the year. We scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, calling the phone “an excellent compact choice without much compromise”.

We’d stand by that assessment even now, with most of the major manufacturers having played their hand for 2023.

Performance is strong, the triple camera system is brilliantly versatile (another way in which it compares favourably to the iPhone 15), and battery life is the best it’s ever been for the series.

All this, and the Galaxy S23 comes in a nice compact body that won’t weigh you pockets down. Given the low price of this Galaxy S23 deal, it won’t hit your wallet too hard either.