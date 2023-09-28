Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S23 just keeps falling in price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This is the time of year where true bargains can be found on Samsung’s brilliant flagship phones, and boy have we got a cut price Galaxy S23 contract deal for you.

Click on that deal link below and you’ll be able to sign up for a Galaxy S23 on a 24 month iD Mobile contract, with 50GB of monthly data, for just £26.99. You won’t even need to pay anything up front.

Get the Galaxy S23 with 50GB data for £26.99 a year with no up front fee

Get the Galaxy S23 with 50GB data for £26.99 a year with no up front fee

Mobiles.co.uk is offering the Galaxy S23 with 50GB of monthly data for just £26.99 a month, with no up front fee.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 50GB data
  • £26.99 a month, no up front fee
View Deal

Bear in mind that the Galaxy S23 is, to all intents and purposes, the Android equivalent to the iPhone 15 (though the Pixel 7 might have something to say about that). Suffice to say, you won’t be picking up one of Apple’s new smartphones anywhere near as cheap as this.

It’s easy to forget in the constant churn of new phone releases, but the Galaxy S23 really is one of our favourite phones of the year. We scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, calling the phone “an excellent compact choice without much compromise”.

We’d stand by that assessment even now, with most of the major manufacturers having played their hand for 2023.

Performance is strong, the triple camera system is brilliantly versatile (another way in which it compares favourably to the iPhone 15), and battery life is the best it’s ever been for the series.

All this, and the Galaxy S23 comes in a nice compact body that won’t weigh you pockets down. Given the low price of this Galaxy S23 deal, it won’t hit your wallet too hard either.

You might like…

We’ve found the cheapest price for EA Sports FC 24

We’ve found the cheapest price for EA Sports FC 24

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has just plummeted to £299

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has just plummeted to £299

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
LG’s cinematic 75-inch Mini-LED TV is going cheap

LG’s cinematic 75-inch Mini-LED TV is going cheap

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
This powerful robot vacuum is going cheap on Amazon

This powerful robot vacuum is going cheap on Amazon

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is now at a tempting price

This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is now at a tempting price

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
The iPhone 11 is now a budget phone at this low price

The iPhone 11 is now a budget phone at this low price

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.