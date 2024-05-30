The Galaxy S23 is now more affordable than the Pixel 8a

Looking for a decent Android smartphone but don’t want to splurge on a premium model? Giffgaff’s got just the deal for you.

You can currently get a refurbished ‘like new’ Samsung Galaxy S23 handset for just £419 with Giffgaff.

‘Like new’ refurbished condition

£419 View Deal

Giffgaff states the ‘like new’ condition of its refurbished phones have no visible scratches on the screen or body. Giffgaff’s ‘like new’ phones also offer a 24-month warranty and are cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition.

It’s worth noting that if you’re new to Giffgaff then you will need to include a £10 SIM to your order. This is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after ordering, so you won’t incur any future costs after that.

Although not part of the latest S-series from Samsung, the S23 remains a reliable and more than capable smartphone which boasts an all-day battery life and powerful processor, all housed in a 6.1-inch handset.

Running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, the Galaxy S23 is exceptionally fast and can handle demanding apps, including top-end triple-A gaming, with ease. In fact, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter praised the S23 as it “feels blisteringly fast in use, handling just about everything I could throw at it”.

If you’re a keen photographer then you’ll be pleased to know that not only does the S23 have a capable trio of cameras at the rear, including a 50MP main lens, but it’s also fitted with AI and Nightography to help enhance images in all lighting conditions.

We gave the Samsung Galaxy S23 a 4.5-star rating, with Lewis concluding: “the pocket-friendly S23 boasts flagship-level features and performance in a smaller package than most of the competition.”

If you’re looking for a capable smartphone but aren’t fussed about buying the latest handset, then this Giffgaff offer on the Galaxy S23 is one for you. With flagship performance, an impressive camera and an all-day battery life for under £450, you simply can’t go wrong.