Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S23 is now more affordable than the Pixel 8a

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a decent Android smartphone but don’t want to splurge on a premium model? Giffgaff’s got just the deal for you.

You can currently get a refurbished ‘like new’ Samsung Galaxy S23 handset for just £419 with Giffgaff. 

Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 for just £419

Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 for just £419

You can currently get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 in ‘like new’ condition for just £419 on Giffgaff.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ refurbished condition
  • £419
View Deal

Giffgaff states the ‘like new’ condition of its refurbished phones have no visible scratches on the screen or body. Giffgaff’s ‘like new’ phones also offer a 24-month warranty and are cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition.

It’s worth noting that if you’re new to Giffgaff then you will need to include a £10 SIM to your order. This is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after ordering, so you won’t incur any future costs after that. 

Although not part of the latest S-series from Samsung, the S23 remains a reliable and more than capable smartphone which boasts an all-day battery life and powerful processor, all housed in a 6.1-inch handset.

Running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, the Galaxy S23 is exceptionally fast and can handle demanding apps, including top-end triple-A gaming, with ease. In fact, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter praised the S23 as it “feels blisteringly fast in use, handling just about everything I could throw at it”.

If you’re a keen photographer then you’ll be pleased to know that not only does the S23 have a capable trio of cameras at the rear, including a 50MP main lens, but it’s also fitted with AI and Nightography to help enhance images in all lighting conditions. 

We gave the Samsung Galaxy S23 a 4.5-star rating, with Lewis concluding: “the pocket-friendly S23 boasts flagship-level features and performance in a smaller package than most of the competition.”

If you’re looking for a capable smartphone but aren’t fussed about buying the latest handset, then this Giffgaff offer on the Galaxy S23 is one for you. With flagship performance, an impressive camera and an all-day battery life for under £450, you simply can’t go wrong.

You might like…

PS5 controllers have plummeted in price – time to stock up

PS5 controllers have plummeted in price – time to stock up

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
PSVR 2 is going cheap after Sony’s State of Play announcement

PSVR 2 is going cheap after Sony’s State of Play announcement

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Ninja’s ice cream maker just got a tasty price cut

Ninja’s ice cream maker just got a tasty price cut

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
Sonos Beam 2 deal just made our movie night a whole lot better

Sonos Beam 2 deal just made our movie night a whole lot better

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Get ready for the summer of sport with this ace Sky Sports deal

Get ready for the summer of sport with this ace Sky Sports deal

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This thumb-sized action camera just plummeted to a bargain price

This thumb-sized action camera just plummeted to a bargain price

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words