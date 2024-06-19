Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S23 is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S23 can now be had for a cheaper price than Apple’s affordable iPhone SE.

Giffgaff is doing what Giffgaff does so well, and selling refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets in ‘Like new’ condition for just £419.

That’s £180 cheaper than Samsung’s own current discounted price for a brand new Galaxy S23, and £10 cheaper than the iPhone SE. Suffice to say, the Galaxy S23 is a way more advanced phone than Apple’s ageing entry-level model.

We gave the Galaxy S23 a hugely positive 4.5 out of 5 review, and it still stands up even with the arrival of the Galaxy S24.

It’s got a pocketable, minimalistic design, all-day battery life (far from a given in such a small phone), and impressive flagship performance. Samsung’s camera provision is as reliable as ever, too, including a dedicated telephoto camera.

“The Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life,” we concluded. In a recent revision we added that “with the release of the newer S24, it’s cheaper than ever.”

This deal certainly proves that latter point. True, these aren’t brand new models, but Giffgaff’s ‘Like new’ designation means that they have “no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

Giffgaff also offers a 24 month warranty for peace of mind, and subjects all of its refurbished models to a 30-point health check.

