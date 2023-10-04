Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S23 is a steal with this 100GB data offer

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung may have just announced the Galaxy S23 FE as a more affordable follow-up to the Galaxy S23, but with this contract offer you can get the original and best for a knock-down price.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the Galaxy S23 on a 24 month O2 contract, complete with 100GB of monthly data (up from the usual 80GB), for just £30 a month. You’ll only need to spend £9 up front too.

Add that up and you’ll get to £729, which is £120 less than the Galaxy S23’s RRP. When you add in the value of that data-rich contract, it amounts to an outstanding deal.

We scored the Galaxy S23 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review, and we continue to rate it highly. “The Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise,” we wrote.

Samsung has somehow fixed one of the biggest drawbacks of smaller phones in giving the Galaxy S23 decent battery life, while performance is right up there with the rest of the 2023 Android flagship crowd.

We love the Galaxy S23’s compact but vibrant 6.1-inch OLED display, and the camera provision is as punchy and well-balanced as ever.

Samsung’s design language has steadily evolved over the years, to the point that the Galaxy S23 is one of the most pleasant phones to hold on the market. With its minimalistic looks and 168g weight, it pretty much disappears into your pocket.

All in all, it’s a great compact flagship that’s more than worthy of those iPhone 15 comparisons. With this Galaxy S23 offer, you really can’t go wrong.

