The Galaxy S22 Ultra is now cheaper than a base-level iPhone

If you’re after a classy premium flagship phone for cheaper than the price of bog standard iPhone, check out this Galaxy S22 Ultra deal.

The value-focused GiffGaff network is currently selling the Galaxy S22 Ultra, in ‘Like New’ condition, for just £679. That’s almost half the price it was at launch, and is £120 less than a brand new iPhone 15 (note: not the Pro).

Let’s back up a second. What do we mean by ‘Like New’? This means that the Galaxy S22 Ultra handset will technically be refurbished – as in, it won’t be fresh out of the box – but that it will be in tip top condition.

GiffGaff explains that it’ll have “Zero wear and tear”, which means that “These phones look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

While the company can’t legally class this as ‘brand new’, then, we’re essentially talking about a brand new condition.

Indeed, GiffGaff even offers a 24-month warranty as part of the package, which you don’t even get on many brand new phones.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t the very latest model from Samsung of course, but it remains an awesome phone. In a 2023 refresh of our original Galaxy S22 Ultra review, we concluded that “It may be a year old, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a tempting phone with impressive capabilities in a rather large package”.

One of the reasons that the Galaxy S22 Ultra remains relevant more than 18 months after its launch is that it’s really very similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra that followed it. Samsung didn’t really add a lot to its current super-flagship, which means that the S22 Ultra still feels fresh.

Now that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is also cheaper than an iPhone, it’s arguably even more appealing.