The Galaxy S22 Ultra is now as cheap as the Pixel 8a

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for an Android smartphone but aren’t fussed about having the latest or most premium handset? This deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is one for you.

Get a certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra handset in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £499, making it as affordable as Google’s budget-friendly Pixel 8a handset.

Once Samsung’s premium handset, you can now nab a certified refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra handset in ‘like new’ condition for a bargain price.

Giffgaff states its refurbished handsets in ‘like new’ condition have no visible scratches on the screen or body. ‘Like new’ handsets also boast a 24-month warranty for extra peace of mind and all devices are cleaned and tested to ensure 100% working order. 

It’s worth noting that if you’re a new Giffgaff customer then you’ll need to add at least a £10 monthly-rolling SIM to your order, however this is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after purchase.

Although it’s not the latest Samsung S-series handset, the Galaxy S22 Ultra remains a reliable and feature-packed Android smartphone, thanks to its speedy Exynos 2200 processor, 45W fast charging ability and mighty 108MP main camera.

Keen photographers will especially appreciate the camera setup as a whole, as images are captured with rich, vibrant colours and pin-sharp detail. The camera even holds its own in tough lighting conditions, with Editor Max Parker praising the handset’s ability at “both retaining details in tough conditions and ensuring that snaps that deserve to be inky dark are so.”

In fact, overall Max gave the Galaxy S22 Ultra a near-perfect 4.5-star rating and concluded: “this is a phone that packs everything possible. From the display to the camera and the internals this is a big phone for those who want all the features possible.”

If you want an Android smartphone that offers premium features but without the usual high price tag, then we’d seriously recommend snapping up this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offer. Act fast though, as we don’t expect this to stick around for very long.

