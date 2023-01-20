The Galaxy S22 Ultra deal we’ve all been waiting for is here

We’ve found yet another incredible SIM mobile deal, this time on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G with 128GB of storage.

There has never been a better time to upgrade your handset, as we’ve found a fantastic SIM deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This deal comes with absolutely no upfront costs, with the contract lasting for 24 months at £44 per month.

Since you can buy the SIM-free version of this phone for £999, it means that you’re paying just £57 for a two-year SIM deal, which comes out at around £2.37 a month. This makes the Galaxy S22 Ultra more affordable than it’s ever been before, and more accessible than other popular handsets, like the iPhone 14.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a massive 6.8-inch display, boasting a 1440p resolution and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. While this will only apply in specific HDR situations, we were able to achieve 770 nits of brightness in Extra Bright mode, which is an extremely high number that will allow you to use your handset in sunny environments.

This Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is unmissable There has never been a better time to dip your toe into the Samsung Galaxy range of handsets, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra seeing a massive SIM bargain on Fonehouse. Fonehouse

£0 upfront costs

Just £44 a month View Deal

We gave this phone a 4.5 star rating out of 5, noting the 5,000mAh battery and how it can be charged up to 100% in just around an hour. This is ideal for anyone who wants to use their phone on the go where charging ports are sparse.

The camera could be the most impressive aspect of this handset; the Galaxy S22 Ultra packs four cameras in the back, including a 108-megapixel main camera, 10MP telephoto sensor, a 10MP periscope sensor as well as a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

We thought that the zooming capabilities were very impressive, easily beating the Apple and Google handsets from the same year. Night Mode was also singled out as potentially the best camera upgrade over its predecessor, with photos retaining details in tough conditions.

There is no set time cap on this deal but at such a bargain we can’t imagine that it will last too long, so you may want to jump on this deal now if you don’t want to miss out.