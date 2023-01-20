 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra deal we’ve all been waiting for is here

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

We’ve found yet another incredible SIM mobile deal, this time on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G with 128GB of storage.

There has never been a better time to upgrade your handset, as we’ve found a fantastic SIM deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This deal comes with absolutely no upfront costs, with the contract lasting for 24 months at £44 per month. 

Since you can buy the SIM-free version of this phone for £999, it means that you’re paying just £57 for a two-year SIM deal, which comes out at around £2.37 a month. This makes the Galaxy S22 Ultra more affordable than it’s ever been before, and more accessible than other popular handsets, like the iPhone 14. 

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a massive 6.8-inch display, boasting a 1440p resolution and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. While this will only apply in specific HDR situations, we were able to achieve 770 nits of brightness in Extra Bright mode, which is an extremely high number that will allow you to use your handset in sunny environments. 

This Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is unmissable

This Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is unmissable

There has never been a better time to dip your toe into the Samsung Galaxy range of handsets, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra seeing a massive SIM bargain on Fonehouse.

  • Fonehouse
  • £0 upfront costs
  • Just £44 a month
View Deal

We gave this phone a 4.5 star rating out of 5, noting the 5,000mAh battery and how it can be charged up to 100% in just around an hour. This is ideal for anyone who wants to use their phone on the go where charging ports are sparse. 

The camera could be the most impressive aspect of this handset; the Galaxy S22 Ultra packs four cameras in the back, including a 108-megapixel main camera, 10MP telephoto sensor, a 10MP periscope sensor as well as a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. 

We thought that the zooming capabilities were very impressive, easily beating the Apple and Google handsets from the same year. Night Mode was also singled out as potentially the best camera upgrade over its predecessor, with photos retaining details in tough conditions. 

There is no set time cap on this deal but at such a bargain we can’t imagine that it will last too long, so you may want to jump on this deal now if you don’t want to miss out.

You might like…

Here’s how you can avoid the HomePod Mini price hike

Here’s how you can avoid the HomePod Mini price hike

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
This Asus OLED laptop has plummeted to its lowest price yet

This Asus OLED laptop has plummeted to its lowest price yet

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
TV Deals for January 2023: Huge discounts on OLED, QLED and 4K TVs

TV Deals for January 2023: Huge discounts on OLED, QLED and 4K TVs

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is finally affordable with this unbelievable deal

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is finally affordable with this unbelievable deal

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
One of Black Friday’s best PS5 deals has made a comeback

One of Black Friday’s best PS5 deals has made a comeback

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
This unbelievable PS5 deal gets you a free controller

This unbelievable PS5 deal gets you a free controller

Gemma Ryles 7 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.