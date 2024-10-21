Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is now cheaper than most mid-range phones

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

You can pick up a Galaxy S22 Plus for as little as £409 right now. That’s a huge discount on the 2022 Samsung phone, with even cheaper options available too. 

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus originally cost £949. However, pick up a refurbished model from Giffgaff and you could pay just £409 for the S22 Plus in ‘like new’ condition, saving you a good £540 by opting for this more sustainable route. 

Grab a refurbished Galaxy S22 Plus for just £409

The fantastic Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is currently available for as little as £409 through Giffgaff. This refurbished smartphone is in ‘like new’ condition, meaning it looks brand-new with zero visible scratches or wear and tear. Head to Giffgaff to save more than 50% on your next upgrade.

  • Giffgaff
  • Was £949
  • £409
View Deal

To fit this criteria, phones need to appear brand new with no visible scratches on the screen or body and zero wear and tear. All Giffgaff refurbished phones are also cleaned and tested to ensure every component from the touchscreen to the camera to the battery is in 100% working condition. 

‘Like new’ isn’t the only condition available, either. If you’re happy to settle for a phone in ‘excellent’ condition, the price drops to just £379. There are even handsets in ‘good’ condition available for as little as £289. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus worth buying? 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Still a good choice, even with the S23 on the market

Pros

  • Brilliant screen
  • Great camera
  • Attractive design
  • Strong performance

Cons

  • Battery life could be better
  • Expensive

The Galaxy S22 Plus is Samsung’s large-screen phone released in 2022. 

The phone is an attractive package, combining a brilliant screen and attractive all-round design with a great camera and strong performance. 

“If you’re looking for an exceptional all-round flagship that’s not enormous or excessive. This phone covers all the bases of what you need from a flagship, without any obvious weak spots”, wrote Peter Phelps in our 4.5/5-star review of the smartphone. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you like the sound of bagging a free smartwatch alongside your new Samsung phone, you won’t want to sleep on this Galaxy S24 FE deal. The 2024 phone is currently just £149 upfront and £19.99 a month for 100GB of data on ID Mobile. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

