The Galaxy S22 Plus is almost a budget phone at this price

Looking for a premium Android upgrade at a price that’s closer to the mid-range/budget end of the market? Check out this deal.

Giffgaff has slashed the price of the Galaxy S22 Plus, letting you bag Samsung’s larger handset refurbished from just £399. That’s an absurdly good offer when you consider that the S22 Plus originally went for £949 when it launched last year.

If you want the best quality possible then Giffgaff does offer a ‘Like New’ version of the handset for £499 but even at that price, it’s still incredible value for money with the type of specs that you just won’t be able to find from other phones at the same rate.

Speaking of specs, the highlight feature of the Galaxy S22 Plus is easily its gorgeous 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, which is designed to bring out the colour in any app you’re using. Whether you’re catching up on the latest Netflix shows, scrolling through TikTok or playing a round in Call of Duty Mobile, it’ll all look phenomenal on the S22 Plus’ display.

Galaxy S22 Plus Refurbished Deal Giffgaff has brought premium specs down to a mid-range/budget price with this phenomenal Galaxy S22 Plus deal. Giffgaff

Was £949 at launch

From £399 View Deal

On the camera front, the S22 Plus is no slouch there either. Thanks to its triple-camera array on the back, not to mention a 10MP selfie camera on the front, the S22 Plus is particularly well equipped to handle almost any scenario.

In our 4.5-star review for the phone, our writer detailed: “In everyday scenarios I found that whichever lens you choose to use, you’ll find that the images you take are packed with detail and colour. In fact, you might find colour to be a little over-emphasised in some contexts. I personally prefer the more neutral true to life results you get using a Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro, though the Samsung approach to image processing will likely go down very well with Instagram addicts.”

If you’ve used a Samsung phone before then you’ll no doubt already be familiar with the company’s tendency to favour saturated photos, but there’s no denying that those tend to be the shots that turn more heads when posted on social media, as our reviewer points out.

In order to nab the deal, GiffGaff requires you to sign up to one of its data plans, but you can always pick the cheapest (£10) and then cancel it right away so that you won’t be charged any extra beyond that initial month. Unless you’re happy to deal with the compromises that come with most mid-range phones at this price, this S22 Plus offer is a great shout for getting premium specs at a cost that doesn’t break the bank.