The Galaxy S22 is now a budget phone with this deal

The Samsung Galaxy S22 can now be picked up on a contract deal that essentially prices it as a budget phone.

Said Galaxy S22 deal gives you the 2022 flagship with a generous 100GB of data for just £23.99 a month. The up front fee isn’t high either, at just £19.

Add that all up, and you’re paying just short of £595. That’s the sort of money you’d expect to be paying on a contract for a mid-range smartphone.

Like we said, you’re getting 100GB of data on this iD contract, which is an extremely capacious provision.

All of this for a phone that was a genuine flagship until three months ago, when the Samsung Galaxy S23 displaced it. Throw in the fact that we criticised the Galaxy S23 for not being all that different from the Galaxy S22, and you’ll hopefully see what a bargain this is.

We awarded the Galaxy S22 a 4-star review back in 2022. When we revisited the phone earlier this year, we concluded that “It may be a year old but the Samsung Galaxy S22 remains an excellent compact phone, with superb performance and an excellent camera being particular highlights.”

It also has a classy design, which Samsung has broadly stuck to with the Galaxy S23. In fact we probably prefer the Galaxy S22 design for its distinctive “Contour Cut” camera module.

The Galaxy S22 is the ideal phone if you’re after a compact flagship experience, especially if you don’t have £800 to blow across a two year contract.