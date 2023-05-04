The Galaxy S22 has plummeted to its lowest price yet

This is the best-value deal we’ve ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S22 – if you need a new handset then this may be your time to strike.

Samsung has been going on a bit of a spree with their phone deals recently but this one from their official eBay storefront may top them all: the 256GB Galaxy S22 is available for £499 with no strings attached.

It may not be from the most recent generation of flagships but it has a lot going for it, including multiple years of guaranteed updates.

Samsung Galaxy S22 for under £500 on eBay Samsung's Galaxy S22 is now available from the company's official storefront on eBay for only £499, which is a stonking £320 discount.

In our original review, we were very impressed with this phone across the board – from the sturdy, clean design to the wonderful screen and feature-packed cameras.

The use of Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance mean that it’s a lot tougher than many other smartphones, so your £499 investment will be built to last which is invaluable when making a purchase as important as your next smartphone.

The adaptive 120HZ screen and HDR10+ technology means that motion will always be smooth when scrolling or watching video, while the colours are super-vibrant. In fact, the newer S23 uses the same tech for its display and build, so you really aren’t missing out on anything with this deal in the screen department.

Samsung’s ability to squeeze the most out of its cameras is well-documented, and here the ultrawide lens and the zoom are two standout features. In our review, we snapped everything from city skylines to dogs, and the S22 gave top results every time.

Our only major gripe was the underwhelming battery life, but if you can manage the battery well enough, this phone will give you great performance over a number of years. This is a great deal and one that isn’t likely to stick around for long, so if you’re looking for a new handset at a great price this could be the one for you.