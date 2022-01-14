The Galaxy S21 with 100GB of data is now just £34 a month

If you’re on the lookout for a new phone contract for 2022 then this stonker of a deal on the Galaxy S21 is just too good to pass up.

This Galaxy S21 contract gives you 100GB of 5G data per month, so you can stream and browse the web on the go – alongside unlimited texts and calls – for just £34 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

New year new phone? Treat yourself to a Galaxy S21 with this cracking deal This Samsung Galaxy S21 phone is just £34 a month with 100GB of 5G and unlimited calls and texts. Act fast to get in on this amazing offer. Fonehouse

No upfront costs

Just £34 a month View Deal

Totalling up the contract, you’ll be paying £816 over two years, and when you take off the cost paying for the Galaxy S21 outright (£769), that means you’ll only be parting with £47 for your SIM, which comes to just under £2 a month for 100GB of data. You could spend a lifetime searching but you will not find a 100GB data plan as cheap as that.

As for the phone itself, the Galaxy S21 sits as one of our favourite Android phones to date. The phone packs in some great features; the 6.2-inch FD+ OLED display is bright and sharp with vibrant colours, while the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate ensures the phone is fluid and speedy to the touch.

The triple camera set-up includes a 12-megapixel wide sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 64MP tele sensor, which produces bright and reliable photos. You can also shoot video in 8K at 24fps, though our review noted that shooting in 4K60/30 is the preferred option for the time being.

The deal in question applies specifically Phantom Violet option, though you can splurge on the other three colours – Phantom Grey, Phantom White or Phantom Pink – for an extra £1 per month.

Editor Max Parker awarded the Galaxy S21 4/5 stars, with the verdict reading: “It has a lovely screen, a reliable camera and a slick new design that feels a little bit futuristic. The basics are here and they’re all done excellently.”

There is plenty to love about the Galaxy S21; if you’re after a speedy and reliable phone on a contract that won’t break the bank then this is definitely the deal for you.