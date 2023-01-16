The Galaxy S21 Ultra is finally affordable with this unbelievable deal

This refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offer shouldn’t be missed at just £34 a month and £54.99 upfront with unlimited calls and texts.

There has never been a better time to upgrade your handset, as we’ve found an absolute steal for a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Before we get into the specifics, it’s worth noting that these refurbished phones have been professionally vetted for their quality.

They are also wiped, so you won’t have to worry about being locked out of your new phone. Plus, this device comes with a warranty card in the box so you will still be covered if you encounter any issues.

Turning back to this incredible discount, this Galaxy S21 Ultra can be purchased for £34.99 a month, with a £54.99 upfront cost. This SIM deal lasts for 24 months and actually packs a £9 discount, with the original monthly cost being £43.

When you consider that the price of a Galaxy 21 Ultra originally sat at £1,149, this SIM deal is a real bargain, as over the course of two years you will be paying just over £870, including the upfront cost. For what was once the undeniable king of the Android scene, this a true bargain.

We gave the Galaxy S21 Ultra an almost faultless 4.5-star rating, with a lot of praise going to the fantastic screen. We loved the 6.8-inch WQHD+ display, and the quoted 1,500-nit brightness made watching content on the go a wonderful experience.

It also boasts one of the best mobile cameras, with an impressive four lenses to choose from, including a wide and ultra-wide lens as well as two tele sensors. The main camera packs a 108-megapixel sensor, which we thought it where the camera shined brightest. We noted that the backgrounds in shots came out as natural and balanced, with a bokeh effect that is missing if you choose to opt for the memory-saving 12MP option.

This deal will finish at the end of January, which means that you don’t have too much time left to make use of it. With such an affordable SIM plan and one of the best cameras on the market from Samsung, it’s an easy win for someone wanting a high-end phone on the cheap.