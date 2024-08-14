Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S21 FE just became the biggest bargain of the summer

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re in the market for a classy and capable smartphone for virtually no money, this Galaxy S21 FE deal could be the biggest bargain out there.

The deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on a 24 month Vodafone contract with 50GB of monthly data for just £13 a month. There isn’t even an up front fee to pay.

Get the Galaxy S21 FE on contract for £13 a month

Get the Galaxy S21 FE on contract for £13 a month

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now being offered on a 24 month Vodafone contract with 50GB of data for just £13 a month.

  • Fonehouse
  • 50GB of monthly data
  • £13 a month, no up front fee
View Deal

That’s the sort of price you can expect to pay on a cheap SIM-only deal, but here you’re getting a highly capable smartphone thrown in.

We awarded the Galaxy S21 FE a score of 4 out of 5 in our review. “The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ticks multiple boxes, offering good performance and a well-thought-out feature list,” we concluded.

That feature list includes an IP68 water resistance rating, a proper triple camera system, and Qi wireless charging. None of those are the kind of spec you tend to see in cheap or even mid-range phones.

You also get a bright, colourful 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Elsewhere, while a Snapdragon 888 isn’t the newest chip in town, it’s more than enough to run all your apps and games smoothly.

One of our main criticisms with the Galaxy S21 FE at the time was that it was a tad expensive at its launch price of £699. That hang up has completely gone in light of this contract deal.

You might like…

Emma’s luxurious hybrid mattress is now massively reduced

Emma’s luxurious hybrid mattress is now massively reduced

Chris Smith 10 hours ago
Forget the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Watch 2 is now dirt cheap

Forget the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Watch 2 is now dirt cheap

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
You can now get a robot vacuum for under £100

You can now get a robot vacuum for under £100

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Build an easy outdoor cinema with this projector deal

Build an easy outdoor cinema with this projector deal

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now a much cheaper buy

This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now a much cheaper buy

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words