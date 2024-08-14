The Galaxy S21 FE just became the biggest bargain of the summer

If you’re in the market for a classy and capable smartphone for virtually no money, this Galaxy S21 FE deal could be the biggest bargain out there.

The deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on a 24 month Vodafone contract with 50GB of monthly data for just £13 a month. There isn’t even an up front fee to pay.

That’s the sort of price you can expect to pay on a cheap SIM-only deal, but here you’re getting a highly capable smartphone thrown in.

We awarded the Galaxy S21 FE a score of 4 out of 5 in our review. “The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ticks multiple boxes, offering good performance and a well-thought-out feature list,” we concluded.

That feature list includes an IP68 water resistance rating, a proper triple camera system, and Qi wireless charging. None of those are the kind of spec you tend to see in cheap or even mid-range phones.

You also get a bright, colourful 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Elsewhere, while a Snapdragon 888 isn’t the newest chip in town, it’s more than enough to run all your apps and games smoothly.

One of our main criticisms with the Galaxy S21 FE at the time was that it was a tad expensive at its launch price of £699. That hang up has completely gone in light of this contract deal.