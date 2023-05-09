The Galaxy S20 FE has never been more of a bargain

Anyone on the hunt for a high-end yet low-cost Android phone as their next upgrade will definitely want to check out this incredible Galaxy S20 FE deal.

Right now you can get the Samsung phone with a solid 30GB of data for just £17/month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. Given that that comes to a total cost of £408 by the end of the two-year contract, that makes the S20 FE cheaper than the likes of the iPhone SE, even though the former has a lot more going for it.

While though the phone has since been supplanted by the superior S21 FE, that phone isn’t quite as cheap as the S20 FE, making this one the better bet for anyone who prefers to keep their monthly outgoings down to a minimum.

Galaxy S20 FE with 30GB data Samsung’s bargain phone is now even better thanks to this low-cost contract that still packs plenty of data. Mobile Phones Direct

No upfront cost

Only £17/month View Deal

When the phone came in for testing, it easily scored a high 4.5-star rating from Trusted Reviews’ editor, Max Parker. The review offered up praise specifically for the phone’s gorgeous 6.5-inch 120Hz OLED display and its superb battery life.

At the time, Max wrote: “I can’t say enough good things about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and if you want a phone that feels very much like a flagship without spending over £699 then this is the best that’s currently on offer.”

It’s also worth noting that despite its lower price point, the S20 FE’s main camera (which sits alongside two other sensors) is capable of taking some incredible shots, the type that’s infused with that same vibrant saturation that you tend to find on Samsung phones. Colours might not be as realistic as what you’ll get with an iPhone but they tend to look more punchy and as such, are a perfect fit for posting on social media.

Again, all of this praise towards the S20 FE was afforded when the phone went for its minimum RRP of £599, but the fact that it’s now available at such a lower rate and with plenty of data to boot just makes it a solid all-round phone for your next upgrade.