The Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have just had their first proper price cut

Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus smartphones have been hit with their first major price cut via John Lewis, with a massive £150 discount afforded to each handset.

Now down to £679 for the S20 and £849 for the S20 Plus, both handsets also come with John Lewis’ two-year extended guarantee. Not sure which to choose? Well, specs aside, we certainly think the S20 Plus offer is the superior deal as it also comes with a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.

The S20 and S20 Plus are part of Samsung’s latest flagship range, sitting beneath the powerful (but super expensive) S20 Ultra as the South Korean brand’s most feature-packed, premium handset. Still, both the S20 and S20 Plus pack a punch and offer a touch more affordability for some of Samsung’s latest innovations and upgrades, especially at the currently discounted rate.

So what’s the difference between the S20 and S20 Plus? While both offer a Quad HD+ AMOLED display, the S20 Plus sits a touch larger at 6.7-inches as opposed to the S20’s 6.2-inch size. If you make a habit of watching video content on your phone, that larger screen might just be more fitting for your usage. Other than that, both offer the boosted 120Hz refresh rate, providing a more responsive and fluid experience when scrolling or even gaming on your handset.

Of course, in terms of battery life, the S20 Plus also has the upper hand although it makes sense with that visibly larger screen, hosting a 4500mAh cell as opposed to the S20’s 4000mAh. There’s an additional benefit with all S20 Plus models offering 5G connectivity, whilst you’ll have to drop a further £100 for get the 5G variant of the S20.

The only other key difference between these two handsets is their rear camera package. Whilst the S20 Plus plays host to a total of four sensors, the S20 only offers three, though you’ll find satisfactory outputs from both. Similarly, the S20 Plus combines a 12MP ultra wide sensor, 12MP wide angle sensor, 64MP telephoto lens and DepthVision, while the S20 forgoes the latter’s expertise in portrait mode and Augmented Reality features.

Admittedly, they’re both fantastic handsets. However, when it comes to this deal, you’re getting far better value for money on the S20 Plus with a £150 saving on the handset itself (as opposed to £120 on the S20 device). Not to mention that John Lewis is giving customers a free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, which you’ll be able to claim after you make your purchase. Really, it’s a no brainer.

