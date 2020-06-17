The Galaxy S10 Plus just dropped its best deal yet – and it’s a stonker

Fonehouse has just dropped a stonker of a deal on the superb Galaxy S10 Plus smartphone, with 45GB from EE, absolutely nothing to pay upfront and only £36 a month.

Let’s face it, as great as the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range is, there’s nowt wrong with last year’s S10 series, particularly the powerful Galaxy S10 Plus. Unless you’ve got the cash to splash on Samsung’s new phones (the S20 Ultra costs an eye-watering £1199 SIM-free) then the S10 phones are a better bet, and this is the best deal yet.

Coming in at a total cost of £864 after two-years (cheaper than the original SIM-free price), having a 45GB data allowance from one of the UK’s most reliable networks will also allow you to make the most of the S10 Plus’ gorgeous screen, streaming shows and playing games online until your heart’s content.

Of course, as per the standard with high-end contracts you can expect unlimited minutes and texts thrown in, but there’s also a plethora of freebies available to anyone who signs up with EE, including six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport – just in time for the Premier League to start up again.

When we do get the chance to travel abroad again, you’ll even be able to take your minutes, texts and data along for the ride with you. Gone are the days of having to pick up extra add-ons moments before every holiday.

But back to the star of the show: the Galaxy S10 Plus. As previously mentioned, this is one powerful handset, boasting a triple-camera set-up on the back, a dual-camera front facing set-up, a 6.4-inch AMOLED+ display, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage as standard.

In our 4.5/5 review verdict, we concluded: “Once again, Samsung has released the most commercially friendly Android phone around. It is likely to remain the de-facto choice for those not enamoured by iPhones and it deserves this accolade. It’s an enticing handset with a stunning design, futuristic screen and a feature list that is sure to make most folk super-happy.”

So if you fancy bagging one of the best top-tier Android phones at a fraction of its original price, this phenomenal Galaxy S10 Plus deal shouldn’t be missed.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…