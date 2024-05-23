Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy A55 is now almost half the price of the Pixel 8a

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently pick up the Samsung Galaxy A55 for almost half the price of the Pixel 8a, which is outstanding value.

This limited-time Amazon deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy A55 – which only launched in March – for just £289, which is a 34% saving on the £439 RRP.

More to the point, at least for this particular news piece, that’s almost half the price of the £499 Pixel 8a. Google’s latest high-profile mid-ranger is something of a direct rival to the Galaxy A55.

We recently reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A55, and found it to be “A mid-range smartphone that doesn’t really look or feel like a mid-ranger”. Samsung has really gone to town with the design, offering a premium metal-and-glass body that feels decidedly flagship-like.

That premium feel is more than skin deep too, with excellent IP67 water resistance and top quality display glass. This thing’s as robust as it is pretty.

Its triple camera system, meanwhile, can take pleasing photos with that customary Samsung colour pop.

All in all, it’s a great phone if you love that Samsung Galaxy S24 style, but don’t want to spend anything like the same amount of money. We scored it 4 out of 5, and would wholeheartedly recommend it even at the full asking price.

Suffice to say, if you can snag a Galaxy A55 for a price as low as £289, that recommendation is even stronger.

