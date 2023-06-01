Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

The Galaxy A54 just keeps plummeting in price

Nick Rayner

If you want to grab a mid-range phone that boasts many of the smartphone world’s more premium features, look no further than this deal from Mobile Phonest Direct – one of the very cheapest ways to get yourself Samsung’s newest A-series handset.

This is an impressively affordable way to upgrade to the newest mid-range Samsung out there – with no upfront cost, £22 a month and a solid 33GB of data, Mobile Phones Direct is offering a real bargain on a very good smartphone.

For the price, you are getting a lot of features usually reserved for much pricier mobiles – everything from the build to the battery is impressive with the A54. 

Firstly, the hardware in this mobile is excellent. The screen is especially standout, smooth as you like at 120hz with vibrant AMOLED technology, which pairs nicely with the 50MP camera that boasts an enlarged sensor compared with the previous mid-ranger, the A53. Speaking of the A53, Samsung decided to swap out the plastic back of that previous model for glass, which gives a much more satisfying and premium finish.

The other real standout feature is the battery, which is enormous. The size matches that of the most-expensive Samsung phone, the S23 Ultra, which is impressive, especially when you consider that not even the S23 or S23 Plus can match the 5000mAh cell on offer here. Be aware that the charging speed isn’t the best, but at this price point the size of the battery alone is great.

So, much of the hardware is as good as many much pricier mobiles on the market, if not better. We would not recommend this for people with the heaviest usage, especially if you enjoy playing demanding games on your phone, but if you think your usage can be covered by this brilliant mid-ranger, you’ll struggle to find better value than this anywhere.

