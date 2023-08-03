Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy A54 just keeps dropping in price

Networks and retailers seem intent on one-upping each other on the Samsung Galaxy A54 price, with this Mobile Phones Direct deal taking things to the next level.

The UK outlet is offering the Galaxy A54 on a 24 month O2 contract, with 10GB of data, for just £17 a month and a £19 up front fee. That’s a great offer for a kid’s first phone, or simply someone who doesn’t use all that much data whilst out and about.

In order to truly appreciate how good this deal is, though, you need to add up the total cost. Multiply £17 by 24 months, and add that nominal £19 fee, and you come to £427.

The recommended retail price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is £449, and it only hit shops towards the end of March. Yep, this is a bit of a bargain deal alright.

Especially when you consider what a fine mid-ranger the Galaxy A54 5G is. We awarded it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, concluding that it had “a great display, premium build, a decent camera setup and a large battery”.

What more do you want from your affordable smartphone?

On the subject of that display, you’re getting the kind of 120Hz AMOLED that you might expect to find on a flagship phone, while the look and feel of the phone puts us in mind of the much more expensive Galaxy S23.

We also appreciate the new and improved 50MP main camera, which takes sharp shots with that signature Samsung pop.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

