Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy A54 just got an even bigger price cut

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re after a fine mid-range smartphone on a temptingly cheap contract, check out this cut-price deal on the Samsung Galaxy A54.

The deal offers you the Galaxy A54 on a 24 month Three contract with 30GB of monthly data allowance. The price for this is just £17 a month, with no up front fee whatsoever.

While we’ve been covering a few Galaxy A54 deals in recent weeks, this one’s particularly good. With a total cost of £408, you’ll be paying considerably less than you would (£449) if you were to buy the Galaxy A54 outright.

Get the Galaxy A54 with 30GB of data for £17 a month

Get the Galaxy A54 with 30GB of data for £17 a month

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 on a 24 month contract with 30GB of data for just £17 a month and no up front fee.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • 30GB of data
  • Now £17 a month
View Deal

We only reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A54 a few months ago, and gave it a highly respectable 4-star review. “The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes,” we concluded, including “a great display, premium build, a decent camera setup and a large battery”.

You’re getting a strong 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a decidedly premium design (complete with classy glass rear) that reminded us a lot of the Galaxy S23, and a strong 50MP main camera.

The latter shoots photos with plenty of colour and pop, with that trademark vivid Samsung camera science that looks so good in social media posts.

It’s not common to find an IP67 rating at this end of the market, but it’s present in the Samsung Galaxy A54. This means that it’ll stand up to water and dust ingress almost as well as a flagship phone.

This is the kind of mid-range phone that will serve you impeccably for several years. With this price cut, the Galaxy A54 really is a very easy recommendation to make.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 3 weeks ago
Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Six fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 2 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 Review

Samsung Galaxy S23 Review

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.