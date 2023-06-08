The Galaxy A54 just got an even bigger price cut

If you’re after a fine mid-range smartphone on a temptingly cheap contract, check out this cut-price deal on the Samsung Galaxy A54.

The deal offers you the Galaxy A54 on a 24 month Three contract with 30GB of monthly data allowance. The price for this is just £17 a month, with no up front fee whatsoever.

While we’ve been covering a few Galaxy A54 deals in recent weeks, this one’s particularly good. With a total cost of £408, you’ll be paying considerably less than you would (£449) if you were to buy the Galaxy A54 outright.

We only reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A54 a few months ago, and gave it a highly respectable 4-star review. “The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes,” we concluded, including “a great display, premium build, a decent camera setup and a large battery”.

You’re getting a strong 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a decidedly premium design (complete with classy glass rear) that reminded us a lot of the Galaxy S23, and a strong 50MP main camera.

The latter shoots photos with plenty of colour and pop, with that trademark vivid Samsung camera science that looks so good in social media posts.

It’s not common to find an IP67 rating at this end of the market, but it’s present in the Samsung Galaxy A54. This means that it’ll stand up to water and dust ingress almost as well as a flagship phone.

This is the kind of mid-range phone that will serve you impeccably for several years. With this price cut, the Galaxy A54 really is a very easy recommendation to make.