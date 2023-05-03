The Galaxy A54 is now even more of a bargain

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is already a bit of a bargain, but with this contract deal it’s an absolute steal.

Affordable Mobiles is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G on a 24 month contract for £24 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront

Total that up and subtract the cost of the phone outright (it’s going for £449), and you’re essentially paying £5.30 a month for the Three contract. This is a contract that gets you 30GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes.

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G can currently be grabbed on a generous Three contract for a low monthly fee. Affordable Mobiles

30GB of data

£24/month, no upfront cost View Deal

That, good people, is what we in the business call a bargain.

Especially when you consider what a hot phone the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is. We recently awarded it 4 stars in our review, calling it “a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes”, including “a great display, premium build, a decent camera setup and a large battery”.

We particularly liked the phone’s premium build, which genuinely makes it feel like a close sibling of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 – a phone that retails for several hundred pounds more. It’s not often you get IP67 certification in a phone of this price, which means that it’s effectively water and dust-proof.

Samsung has really upped its photographic game in recent times, and the Galaxy A54 5G’s 50MP main sensor is capable of capturing really good pictures. Feed it plenty of light, and the results will be particularly vivid.

The provision of OIS, in conjunction with that larger sensor and Samsung’s strong algorithms, means that night shots are pretty decent too.

If you’re looking for a cheap phone that feels very much like a flagship, there aren’t many better choices than the Galaxy A54, especially not at this bargain price.