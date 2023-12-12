Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy A54 has never been more of a bargain than right now

Jon Mundy

You can currently pick up the Samsung Galaxy A54 at a bargain price as part of this contract deal.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the Galaxy A54 on a 24 month Three contract with unlimited everything (including data) for just £22 per month. There’s no up front fee to pay either.

If you add all those payments up, then the total cost of this plan is just £528. Now consider that Samsung itself sells the Galaxy A54 for £449 outright, without the aforementioned unlimited data contract.

We can’t think of a better-value mid-range phone deal at this particular moment in time.

Especially when you consider how much we like the Galaxy A54. We awarded it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it “a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes”.

It features a premium look and build, with more than a trace of the flagship Galaxy S23 about it. This is a very good thing indeed.

We also appreciate the Galaxy A54’s strong 120Hz AMOLED display, as well as its huge 5,000mAh battery. Thing lasts for ages on a single charge.

Samsung has also fitted the Galaxy A54 with a new and improved 50MP camera, which is capable of capturing some seriously classy shots in both well-lit and poorly lit scenarios.

Don’t get us wrong, the Galaxy A54 is a dependable phone rather than an exciting one, but for just £22 a month it’s also a total bargain.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy

