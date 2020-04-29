The Fossil Sport Smartwatch is now just £62.30, and it’s selling out fast

Take a grand total of £156.70 off the Fossil Sport Smartwatch by using the discount code SALE30. Most colour options have already sold out, but there’s still a few left.

Not a company to be dismayed by current events, Fossil has launched a brand new sale with a new 30% off code: SALE30. It gets better though, as you can use that same code on the already reduced Fossil Sport Smartwatch, bringing it down from its original £219 price point to just £62.30, making this one exceptional double discount.

This is the best deal we’ve seen yet for the Fossil Sport, and if you’ve been holding out for a fully fledged smartwatch with fitness tracking features on the cheap, then this is exactly the offer you’ve been waiting for.

From our experience, a fair amount of fitness trackers that try to make the leap to smartwatch territory end up looking like an unappealing amalgamation of the two concepts. Considering Fossil is a high-end fashion brand first and foremost, and a gadget manufacturer second, you’ll be pleased to know the Fossil Sport Smartwatch eschews these issues by being an attractive device that you’d be more than comfortable wearing in a variety of settings.

With a 41mm watch face, the screen itself stretches 1.19-inches and offers a bright, punchy OLED coloured display, all cased in aluminium and nylon, with a silicone strap for a smart look that is also comfortable and lightweight.

Utilising Google’s Wear OS, allowing you to swipe through notifications, apps and workouts, the Fossil Sport Smartwatch also packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 under the hood, as well as 512GB RAM and 4GB storage.

In terms of features, the Fossil Sport offers built-in GPS for tracking running routes and better calibrating your pace and time, alongside a standard heart rate monitor. You can then dive into all this information with the Google Fit app on your smartphone, to see how you’re performing.

Much like Apple’s ever-closing rings, or Fitbit’s 10,000 steps a day goal, the Google Fit app also offers incentives with Move Minutes and Heart Points, encouraging you to keep going as you move, on top of being able to track a variety of different exercises and activities.

The Fossil Sport is also swimproof with a 5ATM rating. In terms battery life, we were less than impressed with 15% left after 24-hours of wear. However, at this incredibly low price, needing to chuck the Fossil Sport on charge each night is a small price to pay.

Affordable and stylish, the Fossil Sport was already a solid option for fitness buffs, but by using the code SALE30 and bringing it down to just £62.30, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

