The five-star Sony XM4 headphones are massively discounted in the January sales

Kick off the new year with a new pair of headphones. The five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 are better than half-price on Amazon right now.

Tick the box below the price to apply a voucher and take the XM4 home for as little as £148.74. That’s a huge £200.26 discount compared to the headphones’ original £349 RRP, or 57% off when you shop today.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 have dropped to £148.74 The five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have plummeted to just £148.74 when you tick the box to apply a voucher on Amazon. That’s more than £200 off the original asking price of £349, or a 57% discount on the premium noise-cancellers. Amazon

Tick the box to apply the voucher

This new price is even lower than the headphones’ already heavily discounted cost of £175. Just make sure you apply the voucher before checking out to bring the XM4 down to their lowest price yet and take full advantage of this fantastic offer.

Is the Sony WH-1000XM4 worth buying?

An excellent and now more affordable noise canceller from Sony Pros Superb audio

Impressive noise cancellation

Lightweight and comfortable

Useful smarts Cons No IP resistance

The WH-1000XM4 are Sony’s 2020 flagship over-ears. The noise-cancelling headphones have since been succeeded by 2022’s WH-1000XM5, making the XM4 a more affordable option for those wanting impressive audio and features on a bit more of a budget.

TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney awarded the Sony WH-1000XM4 a perfect five out of five stars, praising their superb audio, impressive noise cancellation and comfortable fit.

“From the comfortable, lightweight fit, to the thorough noise cancellation, intuitive smart features and the refined audio performance, Sony has knocked it out of the park with the WH-1000XM4. They’re beaten by the WH-1000XM5 but at their lower price, I’d struggle to think of a reason not to invest in one of the best-sounding ANC headphones”, wrote Kob.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Looking for a different deal?

