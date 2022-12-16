The Fitbit Versa 3 has just plummeted in price in time for Christmas

Hoping to get your hands on a fitness-focused smartwatch this Christmas? This might be your chance. The Fitbit Versa 3 has dropped to just £128.99 on Amazon in the lead-up to the holiday.

The fantastic Versa 3 would typically cost you £199.99, but shop today and you’ll save 36% on the Fitbit. That’s £71 that could go toward another great gift this Christmas.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a smartwatch that is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

The Versa 3 supports popular health and fitness tracking features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes and built-in GPS. The latter not only allows you to leave your phone behind during a workout, but it also tracks pace and distance to present you with a workout intensity map once you’re done.

The smartwatch includes access to apps and offline music storable, along with built-in voice assistance from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

It also packs up to six days of battery life and comes with six months of Fitbit Premium so you can trial the service for free out of the box.

We awarded the Fitbit Versa 3 an impressive 4/5 stars in our review, with deputy editor Thomas Deehan praising the watch’s incredible value for money.

“Fitbit finally rights the wrongs of the Versa 2 via some much-needed course correction in the superior Fitbit Versa 3”, he wrote.

“Now boasting built-in GPS tracking, the Google Assistant and a longer battery life, all without a price increase, the Versa 3 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy for under £200. The Fitbit ecosystem could still do with a lot of work, and the need for Fitbit Premium does jack up the price in the long-term. Nevertheless, the Versa 3 does enough right to earn a recommendation”.

Of course, this prospect gets even better when you remember the smartwatch has dropped from £199.99 to just £128.99 in this incredible deal.

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, the only time we’ve seen the Versa 3 drop lower was during Amazon’s Prime Day sale back in July. This means there really is no better time to buy the Fitbit ahead of Christmas.

Head to Amazon today to pick up the Fitbit Versa 3 for just £128.99 and save a whopping £71 while this offer lasts.