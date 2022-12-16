 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Fitbit Versa 3 has just plummeted in price in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hoping to get your hands on a fitness-focused smartwatch this Christmas? This might be your chance. The Fitbit Versa 3 has dropped to just £128.99 on Amazon in the lead-up to the holiday. 

The fantastic Versa 3 would typically cost you £199.99, but shop today and you’ll save 36% on the Fitbit. That’s £71 that could go toward another great gift this Christmas. 

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a smartwatch that is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. 

The Versa 3 supports popular health and fitness tracking features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes and built-in GPS. The latter not only allows you to leave your phone behind during a workout, but it also tracks pace and distance to present you with a workout intensity map once you’re done. 

Save 36% on the Fitbit Versa 3 ahead of Christmas

Save 36% on the Fitbit Versa 3 ahead of Christmas

The Fitbit Versa 3 has dropped to just £128.99, making it the perfect gift. Go to Amazon today to save £71 on the health and fitness smartwatch compared to its usual £199.99 price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • £128.99
View Deal

The smartwatch includes access to apps and offline music storable, along with built-in voice assistance from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

It also packs up to six days of battery life and comes with six months of Fitbit Premium so you can trial the service for free out of the box. 

We awarded the Fitbit Versa 3 an impressive 4/5 stars in our review, with deputy editor Thomas Deehan praising the watch’s incredible value for money. 

“Fitbit finally rights the wrongs of the Versa 2 via some much-needed course correction in the superior Fitbit Versa 3”, he wrote. 

“Now boasting built-in GPS tracking, the Google Assistant and a longer battery life, all without a price increase, the Versa 3 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy for under £200. The Fitbit ecosystem could still do with a lot of work, and the need for Fitbit Premium does jack up the price in the long-term. Nevertheless, the Versa 3 does enough right to earn a recommendation”. 

Of course, this prospect gets even better when you remember the smartwatch has dropped from £199.99 to just £128.99 in this incredible deal. 

Fitbit Versa 3 Keepa

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, the only time we’ve seen the Versa 3 drop lower was during Amazon’s Prime Day sale back in July. This means there really is no better time to buy the Fitbit ahead of Christmas. 

Head to Amazon today to pick up the Fitbit Versa 3 for just £128.99 and save a whopping £71 while this offer lasts. 

You might like…

The Apple Watch 8 just got its first major price cut

The Apple Watch 8 just got its first major price cut

Thomas Deehan 40 mins ago
The Pixel 6 Pro is now the same price as the iPhone SE in this phenomenal deal

The Pixel 6 Pro is now the same price as the iPhone SE in this phenomenal deal

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
This incredible Pixel 7 Pro deal gets you a Fitbit Versa 4 for a free

This incredible Pixel 7 Pro deal gets you a Fitbit Versa 4 for a free

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Beat the shortages – here’s where you can get the iPhone 14 Pro before Christmas

Beat the shortages – here’s where you can get the iPhone 14 Pro before Christmas

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
This slimline Shark vacuum cleaner is now cheaper than it was during Black Friday

This slimline Shark vacuum cleaner is now cheaper than it was during Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
We’ve just spotted the best iPhone 14 deal yet, and it’s a true bargain

We’ve just spotted the best iPhone 14 deal yet, and it’s a true bargain

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.