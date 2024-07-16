Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Fitbit Charge 6’s Prime Day deal destroys the Pixel Watch

If you’re more on the health and fitness side of the equation when it comes to smartwatches, forget the Pixel Watch and pick up this Fitbit Charge 6 Prime Day deal.

You might think that Google’s only wearable is the Pixel Watch and its follow-up. Since it acquired Fitbit a couple of years ago, however, Google has technically had a bunch of fitness wearables on its roster.

One of those, the Fitbit Charge 6, is now down to £109 as part of the Prime Day sales bonanza. That’s a 22% saving on the usual price of £139.99.

Save 22% on the Fitbit Charge 6 this Prime Day

This Prime Day you can grab a Fitness Charge 6 for just £109, which is a 22% saving on the RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save 22%
  • Now £109
View Deal

This includes a six month Fitbit Premium Membership, too, for deeper insights and guidance, exclusive workouts, mindfulness sessions and more.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a very sharp little operator, offering plenty of health insights and seven days of battery life along with Google Wallet and Google Maps support.

We reviewed the Fitbit Charge 6 late last year and found it to be “the go-to fitness tracker for those who want accurate daily tracking, rock-solid sleep monitoring, and advanced health features for a reasonable price”. In our 4-star review we praised its improved design, with the return of a handy side button, and the addition of those useful Google services.

The sleep and health tracking elements of this wearable are both excellent, too.

It was great value at launch, but as part of this Prime Day deal the Fitbit Charge 6 destroys all rivals.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

