The Fitbit Charge 6’s Prime Day deal destroys the Pixel Watch

If you’re more on the health and fitness side of the equation when it comes to smartwatches, forget the Pixel Watch and pick up this Fitbit Charge 6 Prime Day deal.

You might think that Google’s only wearable is the Pixel Watch and its follow-up. Since it acquired Fitbit a couple of years ago, however, Google has technically had a bunch of fitness wearables on its roster.

One of those, the Fitbit Charge 6, is now down to £109 as part of the Prime Day sales bonanza. That’s a 22% saving on the usual price of £139.99.

This includes a six month Fitbit Premium Membership, too, for deeper insights and guidance, exclusive workouts, mindfulness sessions and more.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a very sharp little operator, offering plenty of health insights and seven days of battery life along with Google Wallet and Google Maps support.

We reviewed the Fitbit Charge 6 late last year and found it to be “the go-to fitness tracker for those who want accurate daily tracking, rock-solid sleep monitoring, and advanced health features for a reasonable price”. In our 4-star review we praised its improved design, with the return of a handy side button, and the addition of those useful Google services.

The sleep and health tracking elements of this wearable are both excellent, too.

It was great value at launch, but as part of this Prime Day deal the Fitbit Charge 6 destroys all rivals.