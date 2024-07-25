Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is now the cheapest it’s been in 2024

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Fitbit Charge 6 is currently down to its cheapest price all year.

Head over to the linked Amazon deal, and you’ll find the Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker selling for £104. That’s a 26% discount on its £139.99 RRP.

This deal applies specifically to the Obsidian / Black Aluminium model. You can secure a saving on the Coral / Champagne Gold Aluminium and Porcelain / Silver Aluminium colour variants, but it’s a lesser 22% saving.

We gave the Fitbit Charge 6 a positive 4 out of 5 review at launch, calling it “The go-to fitness tracker”. It packs an improved design with the welcome return of a physical side button, which makes day-to-day interaction just that little bit snappier and more enjoyable.

Elsewhere, the addition of Google services are most welcome. The big G now owns Fitbit, if you weren’t aware, so it’s good to see the two brands putting their heads together outside of Google’s own Pixel Watch.

Our reviewer also found the Fitbit Charge 6’s sleep and health tracking capabilities to be excellent. It’s even waterproof to 50m, which means it’s suitable for tracking your swims as well as being able to stand up to a shower.

It’s fronted by a 1.04-inch AMOLED display, which proves to be bright and detailed. There’s a useful always-on option, too, so you can always glance at the time.

All in all, if you’re in the market for a focused fitness tracker with minimal smartwatch distractions and a low price, the Fitbit Charge 6 is your answer – especially now that it’s the cheapest it’s been for some time.

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

