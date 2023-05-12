Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The first PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2) deal is finally here

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

When Sony announced the PSVR 2 headset was coming to third-party retailers, I hoped that’d signal the first discounts on the expensive second-gen model.

For once, I was right. Because on the same day Sony took its shackles off the headset, we’re seeing the first proper savings. You can get the PSVR 2 headset with three games for just £584.65. That’s a £59.98 saving on buying everything separately.

GAME has come through in a big way here with the PlayStation VR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, along with Resident Evil Village Gold, and Townsmen VR. All three games are compatible with the headset.

Finally, a great PSVR 2 deal with three games!

Finally, a great PSVR 2 deal with three games!

The PSVR 2 deals have begun and you can save £60 on a headset bundle including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village and Townsmen VR.

  • Game
  • Save £59.98
  • Now £584.99
View Deal

Considering the PSVR2 + Call of the Mountain bundle usually costs £569.99 on its own, you’re getting a cracking deal. As we mentioned, savings on the PlayStation VR 2 have been non existent since its initial release in February. We definitely expect that to change now it’s in the hands of third-party stores who’ll be adding a little competition.

The PSVR 2 is more expensive than the PS5 itself and you won’t get any change from a grand buying both outright, so it’s a relief to see some discounts coming in.

Beyond the prohibitive price tag, we’re big fans of the advances Sony has made for the second version. We love the stunning 4K OLED display, the new and improved Sense controllers, and stylish new design. The presence of haptic feedback also improves immersion.

We’re not huge fans of the absence of backwards compatibility, but hopefully the majority of the first party experiences will be available eventually, along with the exciting new games in the pipeline.

Our reviewer concluded: “The PlayStation VR 2 is a fantastic VR headset, with all the specs required to deliver wonderfully immersive experiences. The streamlined setup process and more intuitive controllers also make it a massive upgrade on the original headset.

“But the PSVR 2’s success will depend heavily on its game library – if PlayStation can keep launching games to the standard of the Horizon Call of the Mountain, then there’s no doubt in my mind that it will become the best VR headset on the market.”

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
PlayStation VR 2 vs Meta Quest 2: Which VR headset is best for you?

PlayStation VR 2 vs Meta Quest 2: Which VR headset is best for you?

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
PlayStation VR 2 Review

PlayStation VR 2 Review

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.