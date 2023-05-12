The first PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2) deal is finally here

When Sony announced the PSVR 2 headset was coming to third-party retailers, I hoped that’d signal the first discounts on the expensive second-gen model.

For once, I was right. Because on the same day Sony took its shackles off the headset, we’re seeing the first proper savings. You can get the PSVR 2 headset with three games for just £584.65. That’s a £59.98 saving on buying everything separately.

GAME has come through in a big way here with the PlayStation VR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, along with Resident Evil Village Gold, and Townsmen VR. All three games are compatible with the headset.

Finally, a great PSVR 2 deal with three games! The PSVR 2 deals have begun and you can save £60 on a headset bundle including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village and Townsmen VR. Game

Save £59.98

Now £584.99 View Deal

Considering the PSVR2 + Call of the Mountain bundle usually costs £569.99 on its own, you’re getting a cracking deal. As we mentioned, savings on the PlayStation VR 2 have been non existent since its initial release in February. We definitely expect that to change now it’s in the hands of third-party stores who’ll be adding a little competition.

The PSVR 2 is more expensive than the PS5 itself and you won’t get any change from a grand buying both outright, so it’s a relief to see some discounts coming in.

Beyond the prohibitive price tag, we’re big fans of the advances Sony has made for the second version. We love the stunning 4K OLED display, the new and improved Sense controllers, and stylish new design. The presence of haptic feedback also improves immersion.

We’re not huge fans of the absence of backwards compatibility, but hopefully the majority of the first party experiences will be available eventually, along with the exciting new games in the pipeline.

Our reviewer concluded: “The PlayStation VR 2 is a fantastic VR headset, with all the specs required to deliver wonderfully immersive experiences. The streamlined setup process and more intuitive controllers also make it a massive upgrade on the original headset.

“But the PSVR 2’s success will depend heavily on its game library – if PlayStation can keep launching games to the standard of the Horizon Call of the Mountain, then there’s no doubt in my mind that it will become the best VR headset on the market.”