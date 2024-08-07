The first big Sonos Ace price cut is here

The Sonos Ace are the multiroom specialist’s first pair of headphones, but they pack a heavy price. If you’ve been waiting for a discount, today’s your time to strike.

Amazon is selling the Sonos Ace for £376.94 which is 16% off the £449 asking price that has put off a lot of users.

Sonos Ace headphones are £72.06 off The Sonos Ace headphones have received a first proper price cut. They’re currently just £376.94 on Amazon. Amazon

RRP: £449

Now: £376.94 View Deal

The lowest price is for the black pair of headphones, which saves you a whopping £72.06 on the starting price for these noise cancelling cans. You can also get fast delivery at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

The Sonos Ace are an excellent and attractive first pair of headphones from Sonos and perfect for those already in the ecosystem. Our reviewer praised the excellent comfort, strong noise-cancelling capabilities, enjoyable soundscape, and strong wireless performance.

Sonos' first attempt at headphones is good but not great Pros Excellent comfort

Strong noise-cancelling

Enjoyable sound

TV Audio Swap is great

Strong wireless performance Cons ANC not as good as Bose

Not as detailed or as dynamic as Sony

Could benefit from more app integration

More expensive than the competition

He was also enthusiastic about the unique TV Audio Swap feature, which makes it possible to move Sonos soundbar audio to the headphones and back, by creating a direct Wi-Fi connection between the two devices.

That feature just got better and more inclusive with an update that supports the Ray and Beam soundbars as well as the Sonos Ray. Our reviewer said you should buy the Sonos Ace headphones if comfort is a priority and you’re already a Sonos-lover.

He wrote: “These are the comfiest headphones I’ve worn. They slip onto the head like a pair of slippers,” before concluding the Ace “are a gallant attempt by Sonos at a pair of over-ear headphones.”