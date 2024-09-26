The first Apple AirPods 4 price drop is here

Apple’s new AirPods 4 are hot off the production line but you can already save a small amount on the RRP on the active noise cancelling version of the wireless buds.

Amazon US is selling the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC for $169. That’s a $10 saving on the $179 asking price for the 2024 buds that only went on sale on September 20.

The new AiPods 4 models improves upon the 3rd generation in highly significant ways. The ANC is the headline mode, but there’s also a Transparency Mode that helps increase your situational awareness. A third mode brings Conversation Awareness, meaning your music volume will be lowered if you’re chatting with someone. You can also benefit from an Adaptive Audio mode that will move between ANC and Transparency modes depending on your surroundings.

It’s all underpinned by the same H2 chip that sits within the AirPods Pro 2, which also unlocks some new Siri skills that include voice isolation for clear call quality, and new nodding/shaking head gestures for answering calls or responding to Siri announcements. There’s also a new low latency mode for gamers.

There’s also a USB-C charging case to replenish the buds on the go. That case is smaller than its predecessor and promises 30 hours of listening time overall. It can also be recharged via MagSafe or Qi-certified charging solutions. An Apple Watch charger will work too.

This model can be the best of most worlds for users who don’t want to splash out more than £200 for the AirPods Pro 2 that’s starting to become a little long in the tooth. AirPods 4 are also better for users who don’t like those silicone ear tips creating a seal in their ears. These offer a refined tip-free design.

We haven’t completed our full review of the AirPods 4 yet, but we’ll be posting our verdict shortly. If you’re deciding between AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, here’s our comparison.