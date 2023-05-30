The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has an all-time low price cut

The best version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick is currently available for an all-time low price. What’s not to love?

Argos is currently offering the latest generation Amazon fire TV Stick 4K Max, for £38.99, which is a £26 saving on the asking price of £64.99. That’s a 40% saving over all.

You’ll get an Alexa Voice Remote too, which has dedicated buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Music.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% off You can upgrade your smart TV viewing experience on the cheap with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for £26 off. Argos

Was £64.99

Now £38.99 View Deal

This version of the Fire TV Stick offers 4K Ultra HD visuals with support for the main HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+) while Dolby Atmos audio is also onboard, along with Wi-Fi 6. And, because it plugs directly into the back of the television set via the HDMI port, you won’t need an additional cable dangling out the back.

Considering Amazon is selling the Lite version of the Fire TV Stick (minus the access to 4K) for £34.99, you’re getting a great deal here. Argos offers delivery or click-and-collect at your local store.

This 2022 model received a 4.5 star rating from Trusted Reviews last July. We praised the excellent streaming performance, improved speed, bundled entertainment apps, the support for the major HDR formats, and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

“The best Fire TV Stick yet? Absolutely, the difference between it and the Fire TV Stick 4K is not huge, but for an extra £5 there’s Wi-Fi 6, a slightly faster processor, more storage and the Live Picture-in-Picture feature, which may be enough for some to plump the premium stick,” out reviewer confirmed.

“The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a slick, well-featured streamer with excellent search capabilities in Alexa, and what feels like more entertainment apps than any other stick. If we’re talking performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max edges the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, especially with audio. In terms of the interface, the Roku is more platform agnostic whereas Amazon is, well, about Amazon – and quite a few ads, too.”