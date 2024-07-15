The Fire TV Stick 4K is now cheaper than ever for Prime Day

In the build up to Prime Day, Amazon’s exceptionally useful Fire TV Stick 4K is currently at its lowest ever price.

Prime members in the UK can nab the Fire TV Stick 4K for just £32.99 in this Prime Day Early Access offer while US subscribers can get the device for just $24.99, which is a huge 50% off its RRP.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is at its lowest ever price Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at its lowest ever price at just £32.99 and upgrade your TV for a true bargain. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now £32.99 View Deal

The Fire TV Stick is a quick and easy way to upgrade your standard TV into a smarter set-up. Simply plug the stick directly into your TV’s HDTV input, then hook it up to a power outlet and you’ll be ready to start streaming.

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to watch all your favourite content in vibrant 4K Ultra HD, as long as you have a 4K compatible TV and relevant 4K subscription. There’s also support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Plus and Dolby Atmos Audio for a truly immersive experience.

Download all your favourite binge-watching apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus. Although these services do require a subscription, Amazon also offers users access to numerous free streaming apps such as Freevee and Pluto TV.

Once everything’s downloaded, use the included Alexa Voice Remote to quickly launch and control content with just your voice.

The Alexa Voice Remote even allows you to manage your compatible smart home appliances straight from your sofa, including security cameras and light bulbs.

Fancy gaming but don’t have a console? Amazingly the Fire TV Stick comes equipped with the Xbox app which allows you to stream hundreds of high-quality games with Game Pass Unlimited.

Upgrade your set to a super speedy smart TV thanks to this offer on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and experience vibrant colours, effortless binge-watching and even console-free gaming all in one neat package.