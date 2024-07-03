The Fire TV Soundbar just hit the UK with a discount

Amazon has today launched the Fire TV Soundbar in the United Kingdom and the retailer will currently let you pre-order for a discount.

You can pre-order the Fire TV Soundbar for £99.99, which is a £20 saving on the long-term price of £119.99. That’s 17% off for pre-order customers.

Amazon will ship the Fire TV Soundbar on the release date of July 29, meaning you can get it before the end of the month with Prime Delivery.

Until now, the Fire TV Soundbar has only been available in the United States, but the UK launch opens up the device to a larger audience.

The soundbar is notable for its compact design, which is just over 60cm wide, making it a great accompaniment for a second TV in the bedroom, for instance.

It’s also Fire TV ready, meaning you can control either a Fire TV-branded television or Fire Stick and the soundbar volume with a single remote. However, it’s not a replacement for a Fire TV Stick/Cube as it doesn’t include the Fire OS.

There’s support for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for immersive, room filling sound, rich bass and clear dialogue. The Fire TV Soundbar offers easy set-up as plugging into the HDMI output will automatically transfer the TV audio to the soundbar, while it’s also easy to stream audio via Bluetooth from a companion mobile device, via quick pairing.

We’re yet to review this model, but will be sure to put it through its paces when the device arrives at the end of this month.