Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Fire Max 11 tablet is now the cheapest it’s ever been

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Need a tablet for everyday scrolling, streaming and gaming, all at an affordable price? Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet is currently an absolute bargain.

Save a massive £120.99 and get the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet for just £129.00 on Amazon. Not only is this almost 50% off but it’s the lowest price we’ve seen for the Fire Max 11. 

The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

If you need a budget-friendly tablet for everyday use then you should seriously consider the Amazon Fire Max 11. Now at its lowest ever price, you can nab the tablet for just £129.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £129
View Deal

The Amazon Fire Max 11 boasts a vivid 11-inch 2K display which our reviewer found was “pin-sharp and packed with detail.” Its thin, aluminium design with strengthened glass means the Fire Max 11 is durable too and easy to carry with you on the go.

It’s worth mentioning that, unlike other Android tablets, the Fire Max 11 does not offer access to the Google Play Store and instead uses Amazon’s own Appstore. While Appstore does include apps such as Instagram, Netflix and Microsoft 365, you’re missing out on Google apps such as Docs, Gmail and YouTube. 

You can also use the Fire Max 11 as a smart home hub and control your compatible devices simply by asking Amazon’s built-in voice assistant, Alexa. 

Alternatively, you can easily convert the Fire Max 11 into a child-friendly tablet for your kids, simply by adding parental controls to ensure your child stays safe online. Parents can even subscribe to Amazon Kids Plus for just £4.99 a month and get access to thousands of child-friendly books, apps and games. 

With a battery life of up to 14-hours, the Fire Max 11 should comfortably keep you entertained whether you’re using it at home throughout the day or during a long journey. 

We gave the Fire Max 11 a solid four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding: “The Amazon Fire Max 11’s 11-inch 2K display makes it ideal for streaming and gaming – as long as the app’s available on the Appstore.”

If you’re looking for a cheap tablet for everyday use then this deal on the Fire Max 11 is not one to be missed. Just be wary that not all Google apps are compatible, so make sure you check before you buy. 

You might like…

Best Apple Studio Display deals for October 2024

Best Apple Studio Display deals for October 2024

Thomas Deehan 16 mins ago
Prime Big Deal Days has started early with this Fire TV Stick bargain

Prime Big Deal Days has started early with this Fire TV Stick bargain

Jessica Gorringe 39 mins ago
Amazon’s big-sounding Echo speaker has over 50% off

Amazon’s big-sounding Echo speaker has over 50% off

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
This LG Gram laptop deal is a productivity bargain

This LG Gram laptop deal is a productivity bargain

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
The world’s slimmest foldable has its first big price cut

The world’s slimmest foldable has its first big price cut

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
These energy monitoring smart plugs are cheaper than ever

These energy monitoring smart plugs are cheaper than ever

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words