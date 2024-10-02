The Fire Max 11 tablet is now the cheapest it’s ever been

Need a tablet for everyday scrolling, streaming and gaming, all at an affordable price? Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet is currently an absolute bargain.

Save a massive £120.99 and get the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet for just £129.00 on Amazon. Not only is this almost 50% off but it’s the lowest price we’ve seen for the Fire Max 11.

The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest ever price on Amazon If you need a budget-friendly tablet for everyday use then you should seriously consider the Amazon Fire Max 11. Now at its lowest ever price, you can nab the tablet for just £129. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £129 View Deal

The Amazon Fire Max 11 boasts a vivid 11-inch 2K display which our reviewer found was “pin-sharp and packed with detail.” Its thin, aluminium design with strengthened glass means the Fire Max 11 is durable too and easy to carry with you on the go.

It’s worth mentioning that, unlike other Android tablets, the Fire Max 11 does not offer access to the Google Play Store and instead uses Amazon’s own Appstore. While Appstore does include apps such as Instagram, Netflix and Microsoft 365, you’re missing out on Google apps such as Docs, Gmail and YouTube.

You can also use the Fire Max 11 as a smart home hub and control your compatible devices simply by asking Amazon’s built-in voice assistant, Alexa.

Alternatively, you can easily convert the Fire Max 11 into a child-friendly tablet for your kids, simply by adding parental controls to ensure your child stays safe online. Parents can even subscribe to Amazon Kids Plus for just £4.99 a month and get access to thousands of child-friendly books, apps and games.

With a battery life of up to 14-hours, the Fire Max 11 should comfortably keep you entertained whether you’re using it at home throughout the day or during a long journey.

We gave the Fire Max 11 a solid four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding: “The Amazon Fire Max 11’s 11-inch 2K display makes it ideal for streaming and gaming – as long as the app’s available on the Appstore.”

If you’re looking for a cheap tablet for everyday use then this deal on the Fire Max 11 is not one to be missed. Just be wary that not all Google apps are compatible, so make sure you check before you buy.