Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The fantastic Surface Laptop Go gets a serious Prime Day price cut

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Amazon Prime Day is here and if you’re on the hunt for a budget, but capable, laptop then we’d recommend this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go.

Currently, Amazon Prime members can bag themselves a Surface Laptop Go for £579. Previously the laptop was £679.

That’s a £120 saving off this particular model, or 17%, however you’ll need to act fast as this deal is only for Prime Day.

For your money, you’re getting an Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. They’re all good specs for a laptop at this price point and ideal for students.

Where this laptop does impress more than others at this price is in its design. It has that distinctive Surface look, with a great keyboard for comfortable typing and an integrated fingerprint sensor in the power button.

Surface Laptop 3 13 deal is a bona fide Prime Day steal

Surface Laptop 3 13 deal is a bona fide Prime Day steal

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset gets ultra rare discount on Prime Day

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset gets ultra rare discount on Prime Day

Rare Nintendo Switch + New Pokemon Snap deal is a can’t miss Prime Day offer

Rare Nintendo Switch + New Pokemon Snap deal is a can’t miss Prime Day offer

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Major price drops on iPhones, Fitbits and more

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Major price drops on iPhones, Fitbits and more

Deals Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Unmissable Bose NC 700 headphones deal cuts through Prime Day noise

Unmissable Bose NC 700 headphones deal cuts through Prime Day noise

Expand your PS5 storage with this ace Prime Day deal

Expand your PS5 storage with this ace Prime Day deal

primeday2021 Ryan Jones 8 hours ago

The Surface Laptop Go is one of the smallest laptops our reviewer has ever reviewed. Commenting in our review, Computing editor Ryan Jones said, “measuring in at just 278mm tall and 206mm wide compared to the 308mm x 223mm dimensions of the Surface Laptop 3. This means it’s incredibly easy to slot in a rucksack, or even a handbag.”

Other features include a 12.54 touchscreen and a 720p webcam on the front for all the Zoom chats you’ll no doubt be doing. In terms of ports, there’s a full-sized USB-A and 1x USB-C. You’ve also got a 3.5mm port for connecting headphones and a Surface Connect port for charging.

PRIME DAY DEAL: Surface Laptop Go for £579

The laptop scored 4.5/5 in our in-depth review, with our verdicr reading “Its dinky size, powerful performance and comfortable keyboard make it an absolute bargain for those who want an ultra-portable productivity machine; it’s ideal for students, office workers and social media snoopers.”

The Surface Laptop Go is a dinky laptop that’s ideal for students who want a good looking computer on the cheap.

Max Parker

By Max Parker

Deputy and mobile editor

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.