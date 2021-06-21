The fantastic Surface Laptop Go gets a serious Prime Day price cut

Amazon Prime Day is here and if you’re on the hunt for a budget, but capable, laptop then we’d recommend this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go.

Currently, Amazon Prime members can bag themselves a Surface Laptop Go for £579. Previously the laptop was £679.

That’s a £120 saving off this particular model, or 17%, however you’ll need to act fast as this deal is only for Prime Day.

PRIME DAY DEAL: Surface Laptop Go for £579

For your money, you’re getting an Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. They’re all good specs for a laptop at this price point and ideal for students.

Where this laptop does impress more than others at this price is in its design. It has that distinctive Surface look, with a great keyboard for comfortable typing and an integrated fingerprint sensor in the power button.

The Surface Laptop Go is one of the smallest laptops our reviewer has ever reviewed. Commenting in our review, Computing editor Ryan Jones said, “measuring in at just 278mm tall and 206mm wide compared to the 308mm x 223mm dimensions of the Surface Laptop 3. This means it’s incredibly easy to slot in a rucksack, or even a handbag.”

Other features include a 12.54 touchscreen and a 720p webcam on the front for all the Zoom chats you’ll no doubt be doing. In terms of ports, there’s a full-sized USB-A and 1x USB-C. You’ve also got a 3.5mm port for connecting headphones and a Surface Connect port for charging.

PRIME DAY DEAL: Surface Laptop Go for £579

The laptop scored 4.5/5 in our in-depth review, with our verdicr reading “Its dinky size, powerful performance and comfortable keyboard make it an absolute bargain for those who want an ultra-portable productivity machine; it’s ideal for students, office workers and social media snoopers.”