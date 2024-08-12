Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sage Barista Pro is one of our favourite consumer espresso machines with manual controls. Right now you can save a few cups of joe on the asking price.

Head on other to eBay where you can get a refurbished Sage Barista Pro for just £348.74 with the coupon code SAGEFLASHSALE25.

That’s an additional £116.25 on the already low price of £464.99. Considering this bean-to-cup machine retails for £729.95, you’re getting it for pretty much half of the ‘brand new’ price.

Refurb deal sees Sage The Barista Pro down to half price

Refurb deal sees Sage The Barista Pro down to half price

This manual bean-to-cup espresso machine is a Trusted Reviews favourite. You can get it for £348.74 at eBay with the code SAGEFLASHSALE25

  • eBay
  • Use code: SAGEFLASHSALE25
  • Now £348.74
View Deal

It is described as being in “very good condition” but the listing explains: “There will be cosmetic scratches and scuffs on its casing, but works perfectly. There will be watermarks and coffee residue from the refurbishment process.”

It’s sold by Sage itself and includes a one-year guarantee, also provided by the seller. This version of the Sage The Barista Pro model comes with an attractive brushed stainless steel finish.

We reviewed the machine back in 2020 and gave it a 4.5-star score from a possible five. We praised the compact design and ease of cleaning and a great manual steam wand. It’s also super-fast to heat up and pour. There’s also a two-litre water tank and a 250g capacity grinder built-in.

Our reviewer said: “The Sage Barista Pro is a stellar manual machine that can make a great selection of different coffees. Its advanced heating system also makes it one of the fastest around, and an ideal companion for coffee-lovers looking for a quick and easy way to get their caffeine fix each morning.”

You might like…

This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now a much cheaper buy

This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now a much cheaper buy

Chris Smith 37 mins ago
John Lewis’ handheld fan is a must-have summer bargain

John Lewis’ handheld fan is a must-have summer bargain

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
The Sonos Sub Mini just got a dramatic price reduction

The Sonos Sub Mini just got a dramatic price reduction

Jessica Gorringe 9 hours ago
There’s a great OnePlus Watch 2 deal hiding in plain sight

There’s a great OnePlus Watch 2 deal hiding in plain sight

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
Save over 50% on this seriously powerful Samsung Galaxy Book – but you’ll need to act fast

Save over 50% on this seriously powerful Samsung Galaxy Book – but you’ll need to act fast

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Best MacBook Air deals for August 2024

Best MacBook Air deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words