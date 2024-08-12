The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

The Sage Barista Pro is one of our favourite consumer espresso machines with manual controls. Right now you can save a few cups of joe on the asking price.

Head on other to eBay where you can get a refurbished Sage Barista Pro for just £348.74 with the coupon code SAGEFLASHSALE25.

That’s an additional £116.25 on the already low price of £464.99. Considering this bean-to-cup machine retails for £729.95, you’re getting it for pretty much half of the ‘brand new’ price.

Refurb deal sees Sage The Barista Pro down to half price This manual bean-to-cup espresso machine is a Trusted Reviews favourite. You can get it for £348.74 at eBay with the code SAGEFLASHSALE25 eBay

Use code: SAGEFLASHSALE25

Now £348.74 View Deal

It is described as being in “very good condition” but the listing explains: “There will be cosmetic scratches and scuffs on its casing, but works perfectly. There will be watermarks and coffee residue from the refurbishment process.”

It’s sold by Sage itself and includes a one-year guarantee, also provided by the seller. This version of the Sage The Barista Pro model comes with an attractive brushed stainless steel finish.

We reviewed the machine back in 2020 and gave it a 4.5-star score from a possible five. We praised the compact design and ease of cleaning and a great manual steam wand. It’s also super-fast to heat up and pour. There’s also a two-litre water tank and a 250g capacity grinder built-in.

Our reviewer said: “The Sage Barista Pro is a stellar manual machine that can make a great selection of different coffees. Its advanced heating system also makes it one of the fastest around, and an ideal companion for coffee-lovers looking for a quick and easy way to get their caffeine fix each morning.”