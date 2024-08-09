Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The excellent Playstation Portal is back down to a tempting low price

If you’ve been eyeing up the Playstation Portalnow’s your chance, as it’s returned to a previous low price.

Save a decent 4% and get the Sony Playstation Portal for just £179 on Amazon. We’ve seen it drop to this price before, but it’s been back at its £199 RRP recently.

The Playstation Portal offers you remote access to all the compatible games on your Playstation 5, allowing you to resume gaming without needing to turn on your TV. 

Not only that but you’ll never need to argue over who can use the TV again, as the Portal allows users to resume gaming on the handheld while the TV that’s connected to the PS5 is in use by someone else. 

The Playstation Portal is currently matching its lowest ever price on Amazon and is now just £179.

While Sony explains the Playstation Portal works best when used on your home Wi-Fi, you can also use the Portal when out and about. All you need is access to Wi-Fi with at least 5Mbps and you’re good to go. 

With the full HD, 1080p, 8-inch LCD screen, you can experience a more intimate gaming experience while still displaying bright and vibrant scenes. 

Thanks to the Dual Sense wireless controller features, enjoy haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and responsive vibrations to match your in-game choices and environmental factors. 

PlayStation Portal Hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A brilliant Remote Play device, with unrealised potential

Pros

  • Brilliant execution of split DualSense controller
  • Virbrant, large display
  • Excellent for Remote Play
  • Solid battery life

Cons

  • Missed opportunity for cloud streaming
  • Slow-ish charging
  • Only Wi-Fi 5 and no Bluetooth

We found in our review that “ergonomically, the PlayStation Portal just works” with the device feeling balanced and easy to hold.

Our reviewer continued: “the 8-inch tablet touchscreen sits in place of the DualSense’s TouchPad […] And, in all honesty, it feels great to hold.”

Speaking of reviews, overall we gave the Playstation Portal a solid four-star rating and concluded that the device “executes its sole purpose excellently, as a conduit for PS5 gaming away from the big telly and outside the home.”

If you own a Playstation 5 but want a way to play your favourite games on a handheld device, then the Playstation Portal is a fantastic option. As the device is currently matching its lowest ever price, now’s a great time to invest.

