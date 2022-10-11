 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The excellent OnePlus 10 Pro is hard to resist at this tempting price

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

You can get a 2022 flagship for under £650 with this great Amazon Prime deal, which sees a £173 price cut on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

If you’re a OnePlus fan who’s looking for a new smartphone, then we’ve got music for your ears: the OnePlus 10 Pro is available with a £173 saving off the RRP.

If you want to see other great deals, head over to our full list of all the Amazon Prime Early Access deals that are live, so you can make savings across a range of tech products.

Save over £170 on the OnePlus 10 Pro

Save over £170 on the OnePlus 10 Pro

This flagship handset is now available with £173 off the RRP, making it a bargain thanks to its brilliant screen and excellent performance standards.

  • Amazon
  • £799
  • Now £627
View Deal

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a highly accomplished flagship smartphone. One of its real highlights is the screen, which measures 6.7-inches and delivers excellent contrast, a super smooth refresh rate, and a very sharp resolution. Despite the lower starting price compared to other flagships, the display more than holds its own by comparison to them.

The performance is also strong, thanks to its top-end Snapdragon chipset, so it should see you through demanding games and more without breaking a sweat. The onboard software is fairly minimalist, but there are still a few helpful little tricks hidden in there if you need a handy shortcut from time to time.

However we found that the camera, while versatile, could struggle for consistency, so it might not be the best choice if you’re a camera phone fanatic. Also, this phone’s appearance tended to be divisive among audiences, so make sure you like the look before you take the plunge.

Save over £170 on the OnePlus 10 Pro

Save over £170 on the OnePlus 10 Pro

This flagship handset is now available with £173 off the RRP, making it a bargain thanks to its brilliant screen and excellent performance standards.

  • Amazon
  • £799
  • Now £627
View Deal

You might like…

Add some smarts to your old TV with this Roku Express streaming stick deal

Add some smarts to your old TV with this Roku Express streaming stick deal

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Save £650 on the LG C1 OLED in this Amazon Prime deal

Save £650 on the LG C1 OLED in this Amazon Prime deal

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Grab a Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for less than £1000

Grab a Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for less than £1000

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Nothing Ear (1) true wireless headphones get an excellent Prime Day discount

Nothing Ear (1) true wireless headphones get an excellent Prime Day discount

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
Snatch up the Sony LinkBuds S for just £100

Snatch up the Sony LinkBuds S for just £100

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have seen their first major price drop

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have seen their first major price drop

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.