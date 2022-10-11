The excellent OnePlus 10 Pro is hard to resist at this tempting price

You can get a 2022 flagship for under £650 with this great Amazon Prime deal, which sees a £173 price cut on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

If you’re a OnePlus fan who’s looking for a new smartphone, then we’ve got music for your ears: the OnePlus 10 Pro is available with a £173 saving off the RRP.

Save over £170 on the OnePlus 10 Pro This flagship handset is now available with £173 off the RRP, making it a bargain thanks to its brilliant screen and excellent performance standards. Amazon

£799

Now £627 View Deal

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a highly accomplished flagship smartphone. One of its real highlights is the screen, which measures 6.7-inches and delivers excellent contrast, a super smooth refresh rate, and a very sharp resolution. Despite the lower starting price compared to other flagships, the display more than holds its own by comparison to them.

The performance is also strong, thanks to its top-end Snapdragon chipset, so it should see you through demanding games and more without breaking a sweat. The onboard software is fairly minimalist, but there are still a few helpful little tricks hidden in there if you need a handy shortcut from time to time.

However we found that the camera, while versatile, could struggle for consistency, so it might not be the best choice if you’re a camera phone fanatic. Also, this phone’s appearance tended to be divisive among audiences, so make sure you like the look before you take the plunge.